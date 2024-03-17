Indian Wells 2024 Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (4) Daniil Medvedev

Date: March 17

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Final

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev preview

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will lock horns for the Indian Wells trophy on Sunday (March 17) in a repeat of last year’s final.

Alcaraz, the second seed at this year’s tournament, triumphed over Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 when they met at the same stage 12 months ago. He has since gone on to achieve bigger things, including a second Grand Slam win at Wimbledon.

Coming into Indian Wells this year, the Spaniard had a modest 6-3 win-loss for the year. He has, however, posted confidence-boosting wins over Felix Auger Aliassime and Alexander Zverev before handing Jannik Sinner his first loss of the season in the semifinals.

Medvedev lost to Alcaraz in last year's final.

Medvedev, meanwhile, continues to put together a strong 2024 season. His 15-2 win-loss record has seen him reach the final or semifinal at all three tournaments that he has played at, including a runner-up finish at the Australian Open.

Playing at Indian Wells, the Russian has scored tenacious wins over Tommy Paul, Holger Rune, Sebastian Korda, and Grigor Dimitrov. He will now be looking to take the final step and lift a first trophy for the 2024 season.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Medvedev in their current head-to-head stands at 3-2. They met four times last year, with the Spaniard winning on three occasions.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev odds

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev prediction

Alcaraz is one win away from defending his Indian Wells title.

The Indian Wells’ slower-than-most hardcourts are tailor-made for Carlos Alcaraz’s game, which is built around a topspin heavy forehand.

The Spaniard has not lost a match at the venue in two years now. This last fortnight, he has stayed strong on serve, winning nearly 80% of the points when he gets the first delivery in.

Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, does not inspire the same confidence in his service games. He has still been at his scrappiest best and eked out wins even when not playing at his best.

The Russian, however, will need to be more clinical on the big points, something that he has struggled with all week. His break point conversion for the tournament is sub-50% and that will need to improve.

Fans can expect a clash of styles, with explosive hitting from one end and defensive shotmaking from the other. But given their recent history, Alcaraz is likely to find a way to break past the wall.

Prediction: Alcaraz to win three sets