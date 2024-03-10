Indian Wells 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Grigor Dimitrov vs (21) Adrian Mannarino

Date: March 11, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Dimitrov at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Grigor Dimitrov will face off against Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

Dimitrov took on Alexandre Muller in the second round. The Bulgarian found himself on the backfoot in the first set as he trailed 4-2. However, he staged a quick turnaround as he claimed five of the next six games to take the set.

With momentum on his side, Dimitrov continued to lead the charge in the next set as well. He broke his opponent's serve twice to register a 7-5, 6-2 victory. It marked his first win at the venue since 2022.

Mannarino was up against Tomas Machac in the second round. The Frenchman cruised through the first set as he clinched it for the loss of just one game. He continued to dictate the play in the second set as well and soon wrapped up a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Dimitrov leads Mannarino 4-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Citi Open in three sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -400 +1.5 (-1100) Over 21.5 (-105) Adrian Mannarino +280 -1.5 (+525) Under 21.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers.

While Dimitrov overcame a slow start to get past Muller, Mannarino was all over Machac right from the onset of the match. The Bulgarian's variety and shotmaking saw him hit 19 winners against just seven unforced errors.

Mannarino had somewhat similar stats as he struck 16 winners compared to six unforced errors. The Frenchman will need to step up his game as he has lost all four of his prior matches against Dimitrov.

Indian Wells isn't either player's favorite hunting ground. Dimitrov has a 12-10 record at the venue prior to this year's edition, while Mannarino's record stands at 10-10. The former has made it past the third round twice, while the latter has done it just once.

Mannarino's brand of tennis often frustrates his opponents but Dimitrov has not fallen prey to his tactics. The Bulgarian has been able to counter it with some steady shotmaking and patient point construction. He's also a better server compared to the Frenchman.

This is a good opportunity for both to improve their relatively poor record at the venue. Dimitrov has superior results than Mannarino this season and as such has better odds of moving on to the next round.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.