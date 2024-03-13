Indian Wells 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki

Date: March 15, 2024 (Friday)

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki preview

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 8

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday (March 15).

After an ordinary start to the season, Swiatek picked up the pace during the Middle East swing. The Pole has chalked up 17 wins from 19 matches so far, including a title-winning run at the Qatar Open and a runner-up finish at the United Cup. She also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 22-year-old began her campaign at Indian Wells, cruising past Danielle Collins, and then outfoxed the likes of Linda Noskova and Yulia Putintseva en route to the quarterfinals. She eased past Kazakhstan's Putintseva in the fourth round 6-1, 6-2 and will be determined to go the distance in California.

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

Caroline Wozniacki, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season, amassing five wins from eight matches and a second-round appearance at the Australian Open. She also reached the fourth round of the US Open last year.

The Dane has been fabulous at the Indian Wells 2024 so far. She defeated the likes of Lin Zhu, Donna Vekic, and Katie Volynets en route to the fourth round and then showed her class against Angelique Kerber to reach the last eight. Wozniacki overpowered Kerber in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head 1-0 against Wozniacki. She defeated the Dane most recently at the 2019 Canada Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Caroline Wozniacki

Odds will be updated when available.

Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

A battle for the ages is on the cards between Iga Swiatek and Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players have been peaking at the right time in California and will be eager to stake their claim for the title.

Swiatek has made amends after a lackluster performance at the Australian Open. Since her third-round exit in Melbourne, the Pole has won 11 out of 12 matches on the main tour. She is known for her eagle-eyed groundstrokes, impeccable defensive skills, and high tactical acumen on the court.

Wozniacki, on the contrary, has rediscovered her form at the Indian Wells. Since returning to the women’s tour in August last year, the Dane has adjusted quite well considering her long break from tennis. However, she is yet to make a significant impact on the tour. The former World No. 1 is known for her resilient all-round game and quick decision-making skills. She also has a knack for exploiting her opponent's weaknesses quite well during matches.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand. The California crowd can expect a tricky contest between the duo. Wozniacki has the pedigree to present a stern challenge to Swiatek, but considering the Pole’s elite skill set and recent form, she might find it arduous to stop her from advancing to the next round.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.