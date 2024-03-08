Indian Wells 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins

Date: March 8, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Qatar Open.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on home favorite Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

Swiatek extended her winning streak from last year to 16 matches by remaining undefeated at this year's United Cup. She led Poland to the championship round but they came up short in the decisive mixed doubles match.

Swiatek once again underperformed at the Australian Open as she was eliminated by Linda Noskova in the third round. She rebounded by claiming her third straight title at the Qatar Open after that.

Swiatek scored wins over Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina, and Zheng Qinwen to make the last four at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She faced Anna Kalinskaya for a spot in the final but lost to her 6-4, 6-4. As the top seed here, she received a bye into the second round.

Collins was drawn against qualifier Erika Andreeva in her opener at Indian Wells. The American rallied from a break down in the first set to force a tie-break, in which she came out on top it claim the set.

The second set had plenty of momentum swings right off the bat. Collins fell behind 2-0 but took a 4-2 lead after that. Andreeva then surged ahead once more and served for the set at 5-4 but couldn't get the job done despite having a set point.

After Collins held serve to make it 6-5, the match was suspended due to poor weather. The two took to the court the next day, with the American edging past her opponent in another tie-break for a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6) win.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Swiatek leads Collins 5-1 in the head-to-head. The Pole won their previous encounter at this year's Australian Open in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -1100 +1.5 (-5000) Over 18.5 (-125) Danielle Collins +600 -1.5 (+950) Under 18.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Collins withstood a spirited challenge from Andreeva to set up yet another match against Swiatek. The Pole hasn't lost to her older rival since going down to her at the 2022 Australian Open.

Collins was on the cusp of scoring a win over Swiatek at this year's Australian Open. She had the World No. 1 on the ropes in the deciding set but blew a 4-1 lead as the latter staged a memorable comeback.

Collins also struggled with the windy conditions during her first round match and threw in eight double faults. The relatively slow conditions at Indian Wells play more to Swiatek's strengths. She won the title here back in 2022 and made it to the semifinals last year. Expect the top seed to make a winning start here.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.