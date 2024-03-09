Indian Wells 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (26) Linda Noskova

Date: March 10, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova preview

Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will duke it out against Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Swiatek took on Danielle Collins in the second round. The two had played an interesting encounter at the Australian Open a few weeks ago, with the Pole staging an escape act from 4-1 down in the third set to emerge victorious.

It couldn't have been any more different this time. Collins was able to keep up with Swiatek at first but the latter pulled ahead in no time. The Pole didn't lose a single game from 3-3 in the first set to score a 6-3, 6-0 win.

Noskova, meanwhile, faced Camila Giorgi in the second round. The teenager secured a 3-0 headstart in the first set courtesy of a double break. The Italian showed signs of resistance as she went on a two-game run to make it 3-2.

Noskova still had the upper hand and broke her opponent's serve once again towards the end of the set to clinch it. The Czech youngster then squandered her early break advantage in the second set.

Noskova also fumbled a couple of match points on Giorgi's serve at 5-4. The latter served to stay in the match once again at 6-5 but the Czech teen didn't let another match point go to waste and won 6-3, 7-5.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Noskova won their most recent encounter at this year's Australian Open in three sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -750 +1.5 (-3000) Over 18.5 (-145) Linda Noskova +475 -1.5 (+800) Under 18.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova prediction

Linda Noskova at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Swiatek commenced her quest for a second title at Indian Wells with a dominant win over Collins. Noskova subdued the big-hitting Giorgi to advance further. Now, the two have set up a rematch just a couple of months after the Czech teen stunned the World No. 1 in the third round of the Australian Open.

Noskova played some fearless tennis back then as she returned Swiatek's serve quite well and exploited her forehand. It won't be that easy this time as the conditions at Indian Wells differ vastly from the ones in Melbourne.

Swiatek is more at home on slow courts, which further accentuates her game. Noskova would need to not only replicate her performance from Down Under but also improve upon it to have a shot at victory this time.

Swiatek rarely loses to the same opponent twice in a row. Very few players have managed to do so against her and if Noskova does it too, she's certainly got a very bright future ahead of her. But for now, the Pole will be expected to avenge her prior defeat.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.