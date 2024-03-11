Indian Wells 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction & pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: March 13, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TS

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva preview

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday (March 13).

Swiatek has made a remarkable start to the season so far, amassing 16 wins from 18 matches and a title-winning run at the Qatar Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the United Cup with Team Poland.

The 22-year-old entered the Indian Wells on the back of a semifinal finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She has outfoxed the likes of Danielle Collins and Linda Noskova en route to the fourth round. Swiatek outclassed the Czech Noskova in straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 - Day One: Kazakhstan v Great Britain

Yulia Putintseva, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season, garnering seven wins from 11 matches, including quarterfinal appearances at the Hobart International and the Thailand Open.

The Kazakh began her campaign at the Indian Wells, cruising past Tamara Korpatsch in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. She then defeated the likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Madison Keys en route to the fourth round. Putintseva outclassed the American Keys in one hour and 22 minutes with a 6-4, 6-1 scoreline.

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Putintseva 2-0. She defeated the Kazakh most recently at the 2022 United Cup.

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Yulia Putintseva

Odds will be updated when available.

Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 8

The California crowd can expect a tricky encounter between Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players will be determined to make a significant impact and continue their run at the WTA 1000 event.

The Pole, Swiatek, will be hoping to finish the remainder of the hardcourt season on a high. Her aggressive game, high tactical acumen and impeccable movement could cause problems for Yulia Putintseva.

The Kazakh, on the contrary, has stunned her critics with an incredible performance at the BNP Paribas Open so far. She is yet to lose a set at the event and will be hoping to continue her rich vein of form against Swiatek. Putintseva is known for her solid all-round game and heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this tie. Putintseva has the pedigree to present a stern challenge to Swiatek in the fourth round, but the top seed should be able to use her experience and pass this last-16 test.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.