Indian Wells 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jannik Sinner vs (16) Ben Shelton

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton preview

The fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters will have reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner take on home hope Ben Shelton in an exciting encounter.

Sinner, who is the third seed at this year’s tournament, is yet to lose a match in 2024. Besides winning his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open, he has also lifted the trophy in Rotterdam.

Here at Indian Wells, Sinner improved his win-loss record for the year to 14-0 with straight-sets wins over Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jan-Lennard Struff, and will aim to keep the winning run going.

Shelton at the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Shelton’s 10-5 win-loss record for the season, meanwhile, has seen him make the semifinals in Dallas and Auckland. He also reached the quarterfinals in Acapulco, losing to Casper Ruud in a three-set battle.

The American has had to toil hard for wins at Indian Wells, eking out three-set victories over Francisco Cerundolo and Jakub Mensik. He, however, faces his biggest test yet in the form of the irrepressible Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton head-to-head

Sinner and Shelton have split their two meetings on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Both their encounters came last year, with Shelton winning in Shanghai and Sinner avenging the loss in Vienna.

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner +375 Ben Shelton -550

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton prediction

Sinner will be the favorite to win on paper.

Given that the duo’s past meetings have both gone down to the wire, fans can expect another close battle.

Jannik Sinner, however, has gone from strength to strength over the course of the week. He is winning well over 75% of the first-serve points and is yet to drop serve.

Shelton, who also relies on his serve to win a fair few easy points, has banked on the shot, but has still dropped serve four times. Against Sinner, he will need to be more careful as any slip-ups will hand over the momentum to his opponent.

Neither player is likely to cede too much ground in their own service games, and if things do get tight, the Italian’s recent run of form should give him confidence needed to tilt the match in his favor.

Prediction: Sinner to win in two tight sets.