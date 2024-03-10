Indian Wells 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jannik Sinner vs (25) Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: March 10, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Third seed Jannik Sinner will square off against 25th seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday (March 10).

Sinner has made a flawless start to the season so far and has a 100% success ratio on the main tour. He captured his first Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open 2024 and continued his purple patch to lift the title in Rotterdam.

The Italian began his campaign at the Indian Wells, cruising past Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round. He outsmarted the Australian 6-3, 6-0.

Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff will be keen to rediscover his form at the Indian Wells after making a slow start to the season. He has amassed five wins from 11 matches so far, including a second-round appearance at the Australian Open 2024.

The German entered the Indian Wells on the back of a disappointing first-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He began his campaign with a hard-fought win over Borna Coric, 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(9). Struff will be determined to present a serious challenge to Sinner in the third round.

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sinner and Struff is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Jannik Sinner vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediciton

A tricky contest between Jannik Sinner and Jan-Lennard Struff is on the cards at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday. Both players have navigated the first hurdle at the Masters 1000 event and will be eager to make a deep run. Considering their recent form and record at the highest level, Sinner will be the favorite to advance to the fourth round.

The Italian has shown incredible maturity in the last couple of years on tour. His progress is a blueprint for aspiring young professionals wanting to join the big leagues. Known for his efficient baseline game and remarkable court coverage, Sinner will be looking to play his natural game and adapt to the conditions quickly.

Struff, on the contrary, has struggled for form this year and is yet to register a notable result on tour. A marathon win over Borna Coric in his previous match could boost his confidence and kick-start his resurgence. The German has the potential to increase his level against higher-ranked players and could cause problems for Sinner with his potent serve.

Ultimately, the player who finds a way to control the tempo between rallies and begins well in this match will have the upper hand. Struff has the pedigree to present a formidable challenge to Sinner in the third round, but the Italian's supreme form and impeccable all-round game this season should see him continue his run at the BNP Paribas Open.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.