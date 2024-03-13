Indian Wells 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jannik Sinner vs (32) Jiri Lehecka

Date: March 14, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Sinner at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 3 Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Sinner scored routine wins over Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the fourth round, where Ben Shelton awaited him. The American was one of two players to defeat him in the last six months.

Sinner struck first in the opening set as he broke Shelton's serve in the fifth game to go 3-2 up. He maintained the lead until he served for the set at 5-4, at which point he got broken himself despite having a set point to close out the set.

The set soon went into a tie-break, in which Sinner let go of a 4-1 lead before he won the last three points to take the set. Shelton was no match for the Italian in the second set as the latter dropped just one game in it to score a 7-6(4), 6-1 win.

Lehecka fought from a set down to oust Brandon Nakashima in the second round. He then upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev to reach the fourth round, where he faced 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Lehecka reeled off five games in a row to take a 5-1 lead in the first set and closed out the set soon after that. The Czech went 2-1 up thanks to an early break in the second set. He maintained the headstart and despite some late resistance from Tsitsipas, closed out the match for a 6-2, 6-4 win.

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner Jiri Lehecka

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Jannik Sinner was unstoppable after claiming the closely-fought first set against Ben Shelton. He continued his unbeaten start to the season and extended his winning streak to 15 matches.

Jiri Lehecka got the better of Stefanos Tsitsipas quite easily with some superb serving and focused shotmaking. He'll need to replicate this level to make it a competitive match against Sinner. The Italian has been the man to beat over the last six months.

Sinner's transformation has been quite incredible and he has added new dimensions to his game. These minor but highly effective tweaks have elevated his game by a considerable margin. The Italian is yet to drop a set this week as well, and it is tough to see Lehecka being the one to snap his winning streak.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.