Indian Wells 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber

Date: March 9, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 7

10th seed Jelena Ostapenko will square off against Angelique Kerber in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday (March 9).

Ostapenko has made an optimistic start to her season so far, amassing 16 wins from 20 matches and title-winning runs at the Adelaide International and the Linz Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of Brisbane International 2024.

The Latvian will enter the Indian Wells on the back of a third-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She outclassed the likes of Xiyu Wang and Lulu Sun in the first two rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Anna Kalinskaya. The Russian defeated Ostapenko in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024 - Day 3

Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber made a bright start to her season, capturing the United Cup 2024 with Germany. Since then, she has suffered first-round exits at the Australian Open and the Linz Open.

Eager to steady the ship again, the former World No. 1 began her campaign at the Indian Wells with a straight sets win over Petra Martic 6-3, 6-4. She will be hoping to find her form and make a deep run at the Indian Wells in California.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Kerber leads the head-to-head against Ostapenko 2-1. She defeated the Latvian most recently at the 2021 Cincinnati Open.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko Angelique Kerber

Odds will be updated when available.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Angelique Kerber prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 4

An intriguing contest is on the cards between Jelena Ostapenko and Angelique Kerber in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. While Ostapenko has performed at a high level this year, Kerber is yet to find her best potential on the main tour.

The Latvian has captured four titles since 2022, but hasn't been able to make a significant impact at Major events during that time. Against an experienced opponent like Kerber, she will need to bring her A-game to the fore and keep a check on her errors.

Kerber, on the other side of the net, will be vary of her opponent's remarkable game from the baseline. She will need to target Ostapenko's weaknesses and serve well throughout the contest. The German's high tactical acumen and quick decision-making skills have often helped her to be on the front foot.

Ultimately, the player who holds their nerve during crucial moments and isn't afraid to take risks at regular intervals will have a significant say in this encounter. Kerber's experience will present a formidable challenge for Ostapenko in the second round, but the Latvian should be able to weather the storm and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Ostapenko to win in three sets.