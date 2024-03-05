Indian Wells 2024: Katie Boulter vs Camila Giorgi preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Camila Giorgi

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Katie Boulter vs Camila Giorgi preview

Katie Boulter and Camila Giorgi will lock horns in an exciting first-round encounter at the 2024 Indian Wells on Tuesday (March 5).

The Brit comes into the tournament fresh off a title win in San Diego, where she scored big wins over the likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia, Marta Kostyuk and Emma Navarro. Boulter’s confidence-building run bolstered her to a career-high ranking of No. 27 and improved her season’s win-loss record to 6-3.

Camila Giorgi has only won one match in 2024.

Giorgi, meanwhile, will look to steady the ship after a shaky start to the season that has seen her win only one match in four tournaments.

The Italian opened her year with a gritty win over Peyton Stearns but has lost four consecutive matches since. She will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf in Indian Wells.

Katie Boulter vs Camila Giorgi head-to-head

Boulter and Giorgi have never crossed paths on tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Katie Boulter vs Camila Giorgi odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Katie Boulter Camila Giorgi

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Katie Boulter vs Camila Giorgi prediction

Boulter lifted the biggest title of her career at the San Diego Open last week.

Given the recent run of form, Katie Boulter will be the heavy favorite stepping out on court for this match-up. That said, she will need to be wary of the mercurial Camila Giorgi.

Form has hardly meant anything for the Italian throughout her career. She had a similarly horrendous start to the season last year but ended up winning a title in Merida out of the blue.

Giorgi likes to go for broke on each shot and while that does give way for a lot of errors, she can be really hard to beat when dialed in on the groundstrokes.

The key for Boulter will be to defend her serve well and wait for the opportunities in her opponent’s games. That, however, is easier said than done against an aggressive opponent like Girogi. The Italian is likely to push her opponent to the brink, and if Boulter is not careful, she could find herself in trouble.

Prediction: Giorgi to win in three sets