Indian Wells 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry preview

The second round of Indian Wells 2024 will see Leylah Fernandez take on Diane Parry in an exciting encounter.

Fernandez, the 29th seed at this year’s tournament, has blown hot and cold so far this season and it reflects in her modest-at-best win-loss record of 6-5. That, however, includes a WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Doha, where she beat the likes of Zheng Qinwen, Paula Badosa, and Liudmila Samsonova.

The Canadian has since made early exits in Dubai and San Diego and will be keen on getting back to winning ways.

Parry beat Martina Trevisan in her Indian Wells opener.

Parry, meanwhile, has two quarterfinal runs — at WTA 250 events in Auckland and Texas — to show for her start to the season. That, added with her solid third-round finish at the Australian Open has helped her maintain a good 8-5 win-loss for the year. The Frenchwoman, fresh off the quarterfinal finish in Texas, made a good start to her Indian Wells campaign by beating Martina Trevisan in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry head-to-head

Fernandez and Parry have never crossed paths on tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Diane Parry Leylah Fernandez

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Diane Parry prediction

Fernandez has made the fourth round at Indian Wells twice in three appearances.

Her underwhelming results in 2024 notwithstanding, Leylah Fernandez will come into the contest as the favorite to emerge victorious.

Indian Wells has been a happy hunting ground for the Canadian, who has made the fourth round at the event in three appearances. The slightly heavier conditions suit her topspin-heavy forehand well and she will be feeling confident about her prospects.

Diane Parry, for one, will rely heavily on her serve to stay in contention. Easily her biggest weapon, the shot has seen her win free points in double figures twice in her last four matches.

That said, Fernandez’s own lefty serve can be tricky to deal with. If the Canadian can keep her numbers high, she could push Parry, someone who is prone to overpressing under pressure, to the brink.

Prediction: Fernandez in three sets