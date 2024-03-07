Indian Wells 2024: Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets

Date: March 9, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets preview

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur will take on Katie Volynets in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday (March 9).

The Tunisian has made a slow start to the season so far, chalking up two wins from five matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the second round of the Australian Open 2024.

Jabeur will enter the Indian Wells, on the back of a disappointing run at the Qatar Open. Despite a spirited effort against Lesia Tsurenko in the first round, the Ukrainian talent outmuscled her in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. She will be keen to rediscover her form and make amends in California.

On the contrary, Katie Volynets has made a promising start to her season so far, amassing seven wins from 10 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Thailand Open. She also reached the second round at the ATX Open in Austin.

Volynets is making her fourth appearance at the Indian Wells in California. She began her campaign with a remarkable win over Mirra Andreeva in the first round 7-5, 7-5. The American will be determined to present a tough challenge to Jabeur and continue her run at the BNP Paribas Open.

Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

The head-to-head between Jabeur and Volynets is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Ons Jabeur vs Katie Volynets prediction

The California crowd can expect a thrilling contest between Ons Jabuer and Katie Volynets in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Both players will be eager to make a significant impact in the first installment of the Sunshine Double in the United States of America. Considering their results on the main tour and experience at the highest level, Jabeur will be the favorite to come out on top.

Jabeur has made an ordinary start to her campaign in 2024. Known for her versatile all-round game and ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court, she needs to begin well in the second round and back herself during crucial moments.

Volynets, on the other side of the net, will fancy her chances of causing an upset. She will be up against a player who is yet to find her rhythm this season and will be hesitant to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

However, the American needs to have a solid game plan while approaching this contest. Her accurate groundstrokes and first-class agility could create problems for Jabeur.

Ultimately, the player who adapts well to the conditions and isn't afraid to take their chances during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout.

Volynets put up a strong performance in her previous encounter but Jabeur's experience is expected to be tougher this time around. The Tunisian should be able to withstand the early pressure from Volynets and begin her resurgence this season at the Indian Wells.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.