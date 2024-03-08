Indian Wells 2024: Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin

Date: March 10, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

Twenty-ninth seed Sebastian Korda will square off against Roman Safiullin in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday (March 10).

Korda has had a hot and cold season so far, garnering eight wins from 14 matches and a semifinal appearance at the Adelaide International. He also reached the third round of the Australian Open 2024.

The American will enter the Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinals appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He defeated the likes of Pavel Kotov and Botic Van De Zandschulp in the first two rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Andrey Rublev. After losing the first set against the Russian, he was forced to retire mid-way due to an abdominal issue. At the moment, Korda has been cleared to compete in California.

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 5

On the other hand, Roman Safiullin has made a decent start to the season so far, amassing four wins from nine matches and a semifinals appearance at the Brisbane International. The Russian entered the Indian Wells on the back of a five-match losing streak and a first round exit at the Mexican Open. He steadied the ship at the Masters 1000 event with a formidable win over Dan Evans in the first round 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin head-to-head

Safiullin leads the head-to-head against Korda 1-0. He defeated the American most recently at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome.

Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda Roman Safiullin

Odds will be updated when available.

Sebastian Korda vs Roman Safiullin prediction

2024 Adelaide International: Day 5

While Safiullin is making his debut at the BNP Paribas Open, Korda will feature at the Masters 1000 event for the third time in his career. Both players will be determined to make a deep run and perform at a high level in California. The tie hangs very much in the balance, but considering their recent form and results on the main tour, Korda will be a slight favorite to come out on top.

The American has put in the hard yards to find his top potential in the last couple of years. He is constantly improving his game and not far away from chalking up an important result on tour. His sublime timing of the tennis ball, high tactical acumen and quick decision-making skills could cause problems for his opponent.

On the other side of the net, Safiullin has made a solid start to his campaign at the Indian Wells. He likes to set up points with his powerful serve and keep his opponents on the backfoot. Against a player like Korda he will need to adjust his game quickly and force the American out of his comfort zone.

If Safiullin manages to sniff out Korda's weaknesses during the opening hour, he could have a say in this encoutner. However, it is most likely that Korda finds his feet in his home soil and solves this riddle in the second round.

Pick: Korda to win in three-sets.