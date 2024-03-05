Indian Wells 2024: Sofia Kenin vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Viktoriya Tomova

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sofia Kenin vs Viktoriya Tomova preview

Sofia Kenin and Viktoriya Tomova will square off for a spot in the second round of the Indian Wells.

Kenin, a former Grand Slam champion, has endured a rough start to the season, winning only one of her first seven matches. She has shown flashes of her best tennis in contests like her Australian Open first-round against Iga Swiatek, but consistency has been lacking. The American will now be looking to start afresh on home soil.

Tomova has made early exits in her last two main draw appearances.

Tomova, for one, made a steady start to the season by reaching the quarterfinals in Hobart. She also picked up a win at the Australian Open before losing in the first round of the next three tournaments.

The Bulgarian has, however, won a few matches in the qualification rounds. She also plenty of fight in tight two-set loss to Liudmila Samsonova in Dubai last month and will be keen on getting back to winning ways.

Sofia Kenin vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head

Kenin and Tomova have never crossed paths on tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Sofia Kenin vs Viktoriya Tomova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin Viktoriya Tomova

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Sofia Kenin vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction

Kenin has not had the best results at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells has not been a happy hunting ground for Sofia Kenin, who has 3-4 win-loss at the venue.

The slower conditions in fact play more to the liking of Viktoriya Tomova, who likes to grind from the baseline. The Bulgarian relies on her defensive prowess to win points and can turn up the heat off of that backhand wing.

Kenin will need to keep her level of aggression up. She, however, cannot afford to give away too many free points, a problem that has plagued her often in recent matches. Her double fault count has also been relatively high of late.

Tomova will sense an opportunity to notch up a big win against an out-of-form opponent. If she can hang around in rallies long enough to frustrate Kenin, the Bulgarian well be on her way to the next round.

Prediction: Tomova to win in three sets