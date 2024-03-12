Indian Wells 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs (7) Holger Rune

Date: March 14, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Holger Rune preview

Twelfth seed Taylor Fritz will take on seventh seed Holger Rune in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on March 14.

Fritz has made a solid start to the season so far, amassing 12 wins from 15 matches and a title-winning run at the Delray Beach Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024.

The American entered the Indian Wells on the back of a mediocre first round exit at the Mexican Open. He defeated the likes of Alejandro Tabilo and Sebastian Baez en route to the fourth round. Fritz outfoxed the Argentinian Baez in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune has also made a decent start to the season, garnering 12 wins from 17 matches and a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International. He reached the semifinals of the Open Sud de France and the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The Dane was handed a walkover in the second round as Milos Raonic deemed himself unfit to compete at the event. He overpowered Italian talent Lorenzo Musetti in the third round 6-2, 7-6(5) to secure his place in the last 16. Rune will be determined to make a significant impact in California.

Taylor Fritz vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head against Rune 1-0, having previously beaten him 6-3. 6-4 in the fourth round of Miami Open 2023.

Taylor Fritz vs Holger Rune odds

Taylor Fritz vs Holger Rune prediction

A close encounter is on the cards between Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players possess the necessary skill-set and all-round game to stake their claim for the title.

Fritz will be eager to make a significant impact this year. With four titles to his name in the last two years, he is knocking on the door to open his account at the Majors. The American is known for his potent serve, accurate groundstrokes and swift movement on the tennis court.

Rune, on the contrary, has reached four finals on the main tour in the last couple of years and has crossed the finish line once at the Munich Open. He will be determined to make a deep run at the Indian Wells and finish the hardcourt season on a high. The Dane is known for his resilient overall game and ability to find a winner from anywhere on court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and manages the tie wisely, will have the upper hand in this bout. The California crowd can expect a close contest between the duo on the outdoor hardcourts of the Indian Wells Garden. Rune has the pedigree to present a stern challenge to Fritz, but the local favourite should be able to wheather this storm and advance to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.