Indian Wells 2025: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Caty McNally preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Ajla Tomljanovic vs (PR) Caty McNally

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Caty McNally preview

Ajla Tomljanovic at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Ajla Tomljanovic will face Caty McNally in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Tomljanovic started the season with a loss to Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifying rounds of the Adelaide International. She had her revenge a week later as she beat the American in the first round of the Australian Open. The 31-year-old lost to 12th seed Diana Shnaider in the second round.

Tomljanovic failed to get going at the Singapore Open, and was eliminated by Simona Waltert in the first round. She tallied her best result of the season with a semifinal showing at last week's ATX Open. The Aussie scored wins over Katie Volynets, Jodie Burrage, and Ena Shibahara before losing to top seed Jessica Pegula in three sets.

She defeated Julieta Pareja in the first round of qualifiers at the BNP Paribas Open. She was up against Zeynep Sonmez for a spot in the main draw but received a walkover from her opponent to successfully qualify for the tournament.

McNally underwent elbow surgery in March 2024, and returned to action towards the end of the season. She won an ITF event in December, which was the second tournament of her comeback. She used her protected ranking to enter this year's Australian Open, and fell to Varvara Gracheva in the first round. Her next appearance was at an ITF tournament, and she retired minutes into her first-round match due to an injury.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Caty McNally head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Caty McNally odds

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Caty McNally prediction

Caty McNally at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

McNally was a promising talent but her progress has been stalled due to injuries. Many of her peers have raced ahead in her absence, and now she's hoping to catch up to them. She showed signs of promise by winning an ITF event in December last year. However, she's yet to win a match this year, and an injury forced her to abandon her campaign at her previous tournament.

After a slow start to the season, Tomlajnovic found some momentum a week ago at the ATX Open. She gave Pegula a tough fight but eventually ran out of gas. Her qualifying campaign at Indian Wells was rather brief as one of her opponents gave her a walkover.

Tomljanovic can certainly empathize with McNally's situation, having dealt with injuries of her own over the years. However, the latter failed to win a match at Indian Wells even when she was healthy, and has a 0-3 record here. It's unlikely that she will upstage the Aussie so early into her comeback, especially at a tournament where she has performed poorly in the past.

Pick: Ajla Tomljanovic to win in straight sets.

