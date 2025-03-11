Indian Wells 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details
Fixture: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (25) Francisco Cerundolo
Date: March 12, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025
Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $9,693,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN
Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo preview
Ninth seed Alex de Minaur will take on 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025
De Minaur beat former top 10 player David Goffin 6-2, 6-2 to set up a third-round date with 21st seed Hubert Hurkacz. Both players started off strong, though it was the Aussie who struck first in the seventh game of the first set to go up a break.
De Minaur maintained a tight leash on that lead until the end to claim the set. The second set was a walk in the park for him. He completely outplayed Hurkacz by reeling six games on the trot for a 6-4, 6-0 win.
Cerundolo rallied from a set down to score a 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1 win over Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. He was up against Botic van de Zandschulp, who previously ousted Novak Djokovic, in the third round.
It looked like van de Zandschulp could pull off another upset after he went 3-1 up in the first set. However, Cerundolo regrouped quickly and nabbed five games in a row to take the set. They matched each other shot for shot for the better part of the second set. However, the Argentine raised his level towards the end and went on a three-game run to wrap up a 6-4, 6-3 win.
Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head
De Minaur leads Cerundolo 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at this year's Australian Open in four sets.
Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Alex de Minaur vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction
De Minaur has been in fine form here, and has lost four games each in both of his previous matches. He hasn't dropped his serve even once so far. Cerundolo overcame a stern test from McDonald in the second round, and after a slow start, he made light work of van de Zandschulp in the third round.
Both players are now gunning to make the last eight here for the first time. Cerundolo lost his first four matches against top 10 players on hardcourts. However, he won his next four, until that streak came to an end thanks to de Minaur at the Australian Open a couple of months ago.
De Minaur currently has a 15-4 record this year, and top 10 players were responsible for three of those losses. Marin Cilic is the only non top-10 player to beat him this year, and he's no random scrub either. With only the best of the best behind his downfall this season, the Aussie should be able to move past Cerundolo given his current form.
Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.