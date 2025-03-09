Indian Wells 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (21) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: March 10, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Alex de Minaur vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Alex de Minaur in action against Carlos Alcaraz during the final on the seventh day of the ABN AMRO Open- Source: Getty

Ninth seed Alex de Minaur will face the 21st seed Hubert Hurkacz in the men's singles third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, 10 March.

World No. 10 Alex de Minaur has a 14-4 win-loss record in 2025. He defeated former World No. 7 David Goffin 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. The win must have been a source of relief, especially after his loss to another former top 10 player, veteran Marin Cilic, in the first round of the Dubai Open, the previous tournament he played.

The 26-year-old Australian has had a decent season so far, as he reached the last eight of the Australian Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. He also reached the final of the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam and lost to another Top 5 player, Carlos Alcaraz.

World No. 22 Hubert Hurkacz defeated World No. 93 Hugo Gaston 7-5, 6-3 in the previous round. His best performance this season also came at the ABN Amro Open, as he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets in the semifinals.

The 28-year-old Pole has a 7-6 win-loss record in 2025. Some unimpressive performances resulted in him going out of the top 20 for the first time since 2021, but he could be back into the top 20 if he reaches the quarterfinal. If he manages to beat Alex de Minaur, his next opponent would be one of the 25th seed Francisco Cerundolo or 'lucky loser' Botic van de Zandschulp.

Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in action during the semi final round tennis game in Men's Singles match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the ATP500 tournament, the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz are level 1-1 in the head-to-head record. Alex de Minaur won when they met in Atlanta, back in 2018, whereas Hurkacz emerged victorious in straight sets, when they played each other at the 2019 Madrid Open.

Alex de Minaur vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex de Minaur TBD TBD TBD Hubert Hurkacz TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alex de Minaur vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Alex de Minaur has a 8-6 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open. He has reached the last 16 round three times in Indian Wells but he has never reached the quarterfinal at the tournament.

The Australian could reach a milestone with this win, as he is only one victory away from 50 match wins at the ATP Masters 1000 events. Currently, he has a 49-45 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 tournaments.

Hubert Hurkacz has an 11-5 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open and reached the last eight of the tournament in his first two appearances in 2019 and 2021, but he has not reached the quarterfinals here since then.

The winner of two Masters 1000 events (2021 Miami Open and 2023 Shanghai Open), Hurkacz served 13 aces, won 78% points on his first serve and was not broken in his previous match, but Alex de Minaur is a great returner and the Australian could make things difficult for the Pole.

The ninth seed is favorite to win this match as his recent form has been much better than Hurkacz.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in three sets

