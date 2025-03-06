Indian Wells 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Colton Smith preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Ad

Match Details

Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Colton Smith

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex Michelsen vs Colton Smith preview

Michelsen at the 2025 Delray Beach Open - Source: Getty

Rising American star Alex Michelsen will take on his compatriot Colton Smith in the second round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. The former received a bye into the second round as a result of his seeding.

Trending

20-year-old Michelsen has been enjoying a breakthrough season in 2025. He kicked off the year with an early second-round exit at the Brisbane International but then made an impressive run to the quarterfinal at the ASB Classic. He announced himself to the world with his fourth-round run at the Australian Open, where he took down Stefanos Tsitsipas, James Mccabe, and Karen Khachanov.

After a hiccup at the Dallas Open where he suffered an opening round exit against Cameron Norrie, he reached the semifinal of the Delray Beach Open by getting his revenge against Norrie and then faced another early exit at the Mexican Open.

On the other hand, Smith comes into the Indian Wells Masters on the back of a Cleveland Challenger triumph but also an opening round San Diego Challenger exit. However, Smith played incredibly in the qualifiers of the Indian Wells Masters, defeating Fabio Fognini and Pavel Kotov. He defeated Flavio Cobolli 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in impressive fashion in the opening round.

Alex Michelsen vs Colton Smith head-to-head

Michelsen and Smith will be facing each other for the first time in their careers.

Alex Michelsen vs Colton Smith odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen Colton Smith

*Odds will be added when available

Alex Michelsen vs Colton Smith prediction

Michelsen at Delray Beach Open - Source: Getty

Michelsen has consistently been knocking on the doors of upper echelons of tennis and a long run at the Masters 1000 on his home soil would certainly announce his arrival. He does have a difficult path ahead of him being placed in the same section as the fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, whom he could meet in the third round.

On the other hand, Smith has already enjoyed a successful campaign making his debut in the main draw of a Masters. He has already taken down three very well-known names and will fancy his chances to take down another big name.

Though he may be riding high on confidence, Smith will also be exhausted after playing their high-quality matches and his fatigue would be something a fresh Michelsen should be able to capitalize on.

Pick: Alex Michelsen in straight sets.

