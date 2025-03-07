Indian Wells 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Alexander Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Top seed Alexander Zverev will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on March 7. Whoever out of the two wins, will take on either 29th seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

Zverev has won 12 out of 16 matches so far in 2025, most notably reaching the final of the Australian Open. The German last competed at the Mexican Open in Acapulco and booked his place in the second round after beating Luca Nardi 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4.

Here, he faced Learner Tien and had two break points early in the match. However, the American saved them and later broke the German to take the first set 6-3. Zverev broke early in the second set and led 3-1 but Tien won five out of the next six games to register a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Tallon Griekspoor has won eight out of 13 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the semifinals of the Dubai, where he beat the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Ugo Humbert. The Dutchman faced Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Griekspoor saved a few break points in the opening set but Kecmanovic eventually took it via a tiebreak. However, the Dutchman bounced back in the second set and made a decisive break in the ninth game, which saw him win the set 6-4 and force the match into a decider. Griekspoor broke twice in the final set to register a 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 win and reach the second round in Indian Wells.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Zverev leads 6-1 in the head-to-head between the two. Their last encounter came in the second round of the Paris Masters, which the German won 7-6(2), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -375 -1.5 (-140)

Over 22.5 (-125) Tallon Griekspoor +275 +1.5 (-102) Under 22.5 (-115)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Zverev's run of form after the Australian Open has not been particularly brilliant but his quality and highly superior head-to-head record over Griekspoor makes him the favorite to win.

Zverev served 21 aces during his quarterfinal run at last year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open but won just 67.6% (145 out of 214) of points on his first serve. The German also produced 77 winners compared to 56 unforced errors.

Zverev aggressive game has played a big part in his impressive performances over the past 15 months and he will look to dictate the points from the start of the match. The 27-year-old's backhand is among the very best in the game and will no doubt be tough for Griekspoor to deal with.

The Dutchman's serve was instrumental in his first-round win over Miomir Kecmanovic, as he produced 12 aces and won 46 out of 59 points on his first serve. However, he also served six double faults and will be hoping not to have too many of those against someone of Zverev's quality.

Griekspoor also likes to play aggressively and he will have to do that in order to cope with the World No. 2's intensity. The Dutchman's returning skills will also have to be immaculate if he is to stand a chance.

However, given the kind of tennis Zverev can produce, there is a very strong chance of him winning his seventh match against Griekspoor and reaching the third round in Indian Wells.

Pick: Zverev to win in straight sets.

