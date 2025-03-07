Indian Wells 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler preview

Sabalenka at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships (Source: Getty)

Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with McCartney Kessler in the second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, March 9. The winner will face either Lucia Bronzetti or Magdalena Frech in the third round.

Sabalenka earned a first-round bye in Indian Wells. She commenced the season on a strong note, reaching back-to-back finals. The Belarusian won the title in Brisbane but failed to defend her title at the Australian Open after losing to Madison Keys in the summit clash.

Despite a commanding start, Sabalenka's middle-east Asian swing was underwhelming. The World No. 1 earned first-round byes at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. While she suffered a second-round defeat in Qatar, she defeated Veronika Kudermetova before losing to Clara Tauson in the third round in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Kessler will be high on confidence after a runner-up finish at the ATX Open. The American also won the title at the Hobart International, where she defeated four seeded players, including top-seed Dayana Yastremska. At the Australian Open, she suffered a first-round defeat against Zhang Shuai.

Kessler faced Anna Blinkova in the Indian Wells first round. She held her serve well with a 75% win percentage on first serves and broke her opponent six times to register a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

This will be the two players' first meeting on the tour. Thus, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.

Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka McCartney Kessler

(Odds will be updated once available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler prediction

Kessler in action at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open (Source: Getty)

Sabalenka will be keen to bounce back after recent results. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden now offers a lower and faster bounce, providing the Belarusian the ideal conditions for her aggressive gameplay.

Kessler should not be written off, given her impressive performances on outdoor hardcourts this year. On her day, the American could pose problems with her strong forehand and court coverage.

Given the new conditions at Indian Wells, Sabalenka is expected to come out on top. It will not be a straightforward win for the Belarusian, who has been rusty in recent outings.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets.

