Indian Wells 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Tatjana Maria preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs Tatjana Maria

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Belinda Bencic vs Tatjana Maria preview

Bencic during practice ahead of 2025 BNP Paribas Open (Source: Getty)

Belinda Bencic will take on Tatjana Maria in the first round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, March 5. The winner will face seventeenth-seed Amanda Anisimova in the next round.

Bencic's 2025 season commenced with a second-round exit at the Adelaide International. She had a decent run at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round, but lost to third-seed Coco Gauff. The Swiss then regained the Abu Dhabi Open title, which she previously won in 2023.

In her most recent campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Bencic defeated Aoi Ito, 6-0, 6-2, in the opener. However, her run was cut short after suffering a hard-fought defeat against eighth-seed Emma Navarro, 6-7(6), 6-2, 3-6.

Meanwhile, Maria marked her first main-draw appearance on the tour at the Melbourne Major, where she defeated Bernarda Pera before falling to Clara Tauson in the second round. The German suffered another second-round exit at the Singapore Tennis Open.

Following a couple of WTA 125-level tournaments, Maria returned at the ATX Open. Her inconsistent start to the season continued at the WTA 250 event as she followed up her first-round win over Anna Bondar with a straight-sets defeat to Anna Blinkova.

Belinda Bencic vs Tatjana Maria head-to-head

This will be their second meeting on the tour. Bencic leads the head-to-head 1-0 as she won their only encounter so far at the 2015 Miami Open in straight sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Tatjana Maria odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic -1400 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (-110) Tatjana Maria +675 -1.5 (+1000) Under 18.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Belinda Bencic vs Tatjana Maria prediction

Maria at the 2024 US Open (Source: Getty)

Bencic has managed to pick up from where she left off in 2023. She has been lethal with her powerful groundstrokes. Although the Swiss' win percentage on serves are mediocre, she has been effective in earning crucial break points.

Meanwhile, Consistency has been a major concern for Maria. She has yet to register consecutive wins this season. However, on her day, she could surprise her opponents with her unpredictable sharp slices.

Bencic enters the match as the clear favorite. Her ability to hit groundstroke winners and tactical awareness will prove too difficult for Maria to get past.

Pick: Bencic to win in straight sets.

