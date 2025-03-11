Indian Wells 2025: Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Ben Shelton vs (32) Brandon Nakashima

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 11, 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Brandon Nakashima reached SFs in Acapulco last month | Image Source: Getty

11th-seeded Ben Shelton will be looking to record a quarterfinal appearance in Indian Wells for the first time in his career when he takes on fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday (March 11).

Shelton had dropped three of his last five matches before arriving in the Californian desert, casting doubts over whether he would go deep at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. The 22-year-old has shut down his detractors in style, beating Karen Khachanov and Mariano Navone in straight sets, respectively, to match his career-best result at the Palm Springs event.

Nakashima, meanwhile, had exited Indian Wells in the second round in his four outings at the tournament until he hit gold this year. Like Shelton, the 23-year-old has also yet to drop a set this fortnight as he mowed down Matteo Arnaldi and Rinky Hijikata to reach the fourth round at this year's Indian Wells Masters.

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Shelton leads Nakashima by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The two players' most recent encounter came at this year's Australian Open, where the World No. 12 overcame his older opponent in three tight sets en route to his semifinal run. Notably, their other two matches came on home soil at the 2024 Washington Open and the 2024 Houston Open.

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Ben Shelton Brandon Nakashima

(Odds will be added once available)

Ben Shelton vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Ben Shelton hits a forehand in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Shelton is currently one of the most entertaining players on the ATP Tour, owing to his loopy, top-spin forehand and a big first serve. The World No. 12 is an all-court player and has adapted well enough to the conditions in Indian Wells. The slow, low-bouncing hardcourt surface, along with the wind, gives him a lot of preparation time to unload on his groundstrokes.

Nakashima is not as explosive as his younger rival but possesses a well-rounded game. The World No. 33 has a solid two-handed backhand and return that will go a long way in him staying with the left-handed Shelton in cross-court exchanges. While the 23-year-old American will have his chances during their fourth-round encounter in Indian Wells, the 11th seed has been in scintillating form thus far and should likely make it to the last eight.

Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.

