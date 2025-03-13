Indian Wells 2025: Ben Shelton vs Jack Draper, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Ben Shelton vs (13) Jack Draper
Date: March 13, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)
Prize Money: $9,693,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN
Ben Shelton vs Jack Draper preview
Ben Shelton of the United States will take on Jack Draper of Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday, March 13.
Shelton has confirmed his status of one of the best youngsters in world tennis of late. He reached the semifinal of the Australian Open in January, losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner. He then reached the final of Mexican Open and has won three straight matches in Indian Wells since. Shelton has beaten Mariano Navone, Karen Khachanov and Brendon Nakashima, all in straight sets, so far in the tournament.
Draper, meanwhile, lost in the round of 16 of Australian Open and then in the final of Qatar Open to Andrey Rublev. He then won his first three matches in Indian Wells, beating each of Joao Fonseca, Jenson Brooksby and Taylor Fritz in straight sets.
Ben Shelton vs Jack Draper head-to-head
Shelton and Draper have never faced each other in an ATP level match. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.
Ben Shelton vs Jack Draper odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Ben Shelton vs Jack Draper prediction
This match-up between two youngsters should be an exciting one. Both are big men with the ability to strike the ball really hard. Shelton has a superior serve and forehand, with Draper probably having the edge in backhand.
The 22-year-old American is one of the most entertaining players to watch on the Tour when on song. As he demonstrated in the first two sets against Sinner in the Australian Open semifinal, he can play some breathtaking tennis. If he replicates that kind of form against Draper, the 23-year-old Brit should find it difficult to cope with.
However, Draper has a solid baseline-game and should he be able to hold on, he might give Shelton a run for his money. Still, buoyed by home support, Shelton should be the favorite to reach the semifinal, unless Draper comes up with some exceptional performance.
Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.