Indian Wells 2025: Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Ben Shelton vs (22) Karen Khachanov

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov preview

The third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will have two big ball-strikers, Ben Shelton and Karen Khachanov, lock horns in an exciting encounter.

Shelton, the 11th seed at this year’s tournament, had a standout run at the Australian Open but underperformed at other events. He scored wins over the likes of Lorenzo Mussetti and Gael Monfils en route to the semifinals in Melbourne but has won only two matches otherwise.

His win over Mariano Navone in the opening round at Indian Wells helped Shelton take his season’s win-loss record to 8-4. He will be keen on improving that further.

Khachanov has won back-to-back matches only once this season. (Source: Getty)

Much like Shelton, Khachanov too has struggled to string together good results at the start of 2025. He has won back-to-back matches only once this season: at the Australian Open where he reached the third round before losing to Alex Michelsen.

The Russian needed three sets to get over Jakub Mensik in his opener here. The win was his fourth this season against five losses. He will look to balance that number out against Shelton.

Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Shelton and Khachanov have never crossed paths on the Tour, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov odds

Ben Shelton vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Shelton is looking to equal his best showing at Indian Wells. (Source: Getty)

Both Ben Shelton and Karen Khachanov rely on their big first serve and booming groundstrokes to win points. The courts at Indian Wells, however, are not the fastest and will test their patience.

Shelton did a better job controlling his serve in the opener, winning 80% of the points behind first delivery and never facing a break point. Khachanov, on the other hand, dropped serve twice.

The American was also more clinical on the big points, taking 3/6 (50%) break points that he generated against his opponent’s 5/12 (41%).

The Russian has the game needed to push the best, but he will need to improve his numbers significantly both on serve and return to score an upset.

Prediction: Shelton to win in three sets

