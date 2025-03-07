Indian Wells 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Rinky Hijikata preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (32) Brandon Nakashima vs Rinky Hijikata

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 8, 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Brandon Nakashima vs Rinky Hijikata preview

Nakashima looking to reach 3R at Indian Wells for the first time | Image Source: Getty

32nd-seeded Brandon Nakashima will face Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the men's singles at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday (March 8).

Ad

Trending

Nakashima has been slow in getting his season off the blocks, going by his 6-6 win/loss record in tour-level matches in 2025. That said, the American had a good showing at the Mexican Open in February, where he beat former top 10 players Holger Rune and David Goffin before losing to eventual champion Tomas Machac in the semifinals.

The World No. 33 will be eager to record his career-best result in Indian Wells this fortnight, having gone out in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in all four of his appearances (2021-24). His opponent, Rinky Hijikata, hasn't enjoyed a stellar season in 2025, having won just six of his 15 matches thus far.

Ad

The Aussie, who is primarily a doubles specialist, reached the second round in the Californian desert for the second time in his career this week by defeating Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko 6-1, 6-3.

Brandon Nakashima vs Rinky Hijikata head-to-head

Brandon Nakashima leads Hijikata by a margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. While the American won both of their matches last year, the Aussie scored the first win of their rivalry in the Round of 16 of the Adelaide International earlier this year.

Ad

Brandon Nakashima vs Rinky Hijikata odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Rinky Hijikata +260 +1.5 (-118) Over 22.5 (-105) Brandon Nakashima -350 -1.5 (-118) Under 22.5 (-140)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Brandon Nakashima vs Rinky Hijikata prediction

Rinky Hijikata hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Nakashima has one of the most stable baseline games on the ATP Tour. The American recently reached his career-high ranking of 33, thanks to his dependable two-handed backhand. Although the 23-year-old is also a good returner of second serves, he can be too conservative with his shotmaking at times.

Ad

Hijikata is also a defensive baseliner but doesn't have any big weapons as such. However, the World No. 83 Aussie more than makes up for it with his movement. He also gets a good enough margin on his groundstrokes, which will put pressure on his higher-ranked opponent to go for the kill.

Nakashima has certainly proven himself to be formidable on hard courts lately. However, he is less match-ready than Hijikata at this week's Indian Wells Masters due to his first-round bye, giving his lower-ranked opponent a slight edge in their fourth career meeting.

Pick: Rinky Hijikata to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback