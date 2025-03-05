Indian Wells 2025: Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi preview

In Picture: Cameron Norrie (Getty)

One of the first-round fixtures at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will feature former Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie taking on Italy's Luca Nardi. Norries has had a poor 2025 so far, winning five of the eleven matches he has played. He began the year well, reaching the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open, where he lost to Kei Nishikori 3-6, 6-3, 2-6.

Barring the run in Hong Kong, Norrie also reached the quarterfinal at the Delray Beach Open. He lost 6-7 (3), 5-7 against Alex Michelsen. The Brit also had two first-round exits this year, including the Australian Open. His last event was the Mexican Open, where he lost to rising teen sensation Learner Tien 6-7 (5), 3-6.

Luca Nardi has had more success on the Challenger Tour compared to the main Tour this year. The Italian won six consecutive matches to reach the final of the Koblenz Challenger as a Qualifier. He lost the final 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5) to Ugo Blanchet.

On the main Tour, Nardi did not make any meaningful runs till his last event at the Dubai Tennis Championships. As a lucky loser, the Italian secured wins over Marton Fucsovics and Zizou Bergs to reach the quarterfinal. He lost to Quentin Halys, going down 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 (5).

Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi head-to-head

The head-to-head is 1-0 in favor of Norrie. The Brit won his only match against Nardi 6-4, 6-4 at the 2022 Italian Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -175 -1.5 (+130) Over 22.5 (-115) Luca Nardi +135 +1.5 (-190) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi prediction

Norrie has a 56 percent win ratio on hard courts in his career. The British player has reached nine finals, winning three titles on the surface. His last hard-court final was at the 2023 ASB Classic, which he lost to Richard Gasquet. The Brit's last hard-court title came back in 2022 when he defeated Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) to win the Delray Beach Open.

Nardi has yet to win a title on the Tour, but the Italian's best performance till date came in Indian Wells last year. He secured a marquee victory over five-time champion Novak Djokovic and reached the fourth round as a lucky loser.

Nardi might have his best result at Indian Wells last year, but Norrie's overall experience should see the Brit win the match and advance to the next round.

Pick- Norrie to win in straight sets

