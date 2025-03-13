Indian Wells 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (25) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: March 13, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

In picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on 25th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinal of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on March 13. The Spaniard is looking to complete a hattrick of titles at Indian Wells, having been the champion in the Californian desert in the last two editions. Alcaraz has been in excellent form in 2025 so far, winning 14 of the 16 matches he has played, along with a title in Rotterdam.

The second seed has been near perfect in his title defense at Indian Wells so far. In three matches he has played, Alacaraz has not dropped a set. After getting a first-round bye, he won 6-4, 6-2 against Quentin Halys. He then put up a dominating display against 27th-seed Denis Shapovalov, winning 6-2, 6-4.

However, the defending champion's best performance of the event came in the fourth round, dismantling 14th-seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal.

Francisco Cerundolo has a 13-5 record in 2025 so far. The Argentine entered Indian Wells on the back of an excellent South American clay court phase. He reached the quarterfinal in Rio, the semifinal in Santiago, and the final at his home event in Buenos Aires, where he lost 4-6, 6-7(1) against Joao Fonseca.

At the BNP Paribas Open, the 25th seed got a bye in the opening round. He began his campaign with a 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-1 win against home favorite Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. He then secured a 6-3, 6-4 win over lucky loser Botic Van de Zandschulp in the third round.

Cerundolo's most impressive performance came in the fourth round. when he upset ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur, winning 7-5, 6-3 against the Australian.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Alcaraz has a 1-0 lead over Cerundolo in their head-to-head. The only time they met, the Spaniard won 6-1, 7-5 at last year's Queen's Club Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz TBD TBD TBD Francisco Cerundolo TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

During their only encounter, Alcaraz won 73 percent of his service points and 48 percent of the return points against Cerundolo. The Spaniard broke the Argentine's serve four times in the match. However, he could only deliver 59 percent of his first serves and had to rely on his second serve as well.

Meanwhile, Cerundolo could only win 52 percent of the service points and 27 percent of the return points. Despite breaking Alcaraz's serve once, the Argentine could not make much headway into the Spaniard's first to second serve in the rest of the match.

Alacaraz's superior form and his excellent record at Indian Wells make him the firm favorite against Cerundolo in the upcoming quarterfinal.

Pick- Alcaraz to win in straight sets

