Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (13) Jack Draper

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 15, 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper preview

Carlos Alcaraz hits a backhand at Indian Wells Masters 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face 13th-seeded Jack Draper in the semifinal of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday (March 15).

Alcaraz, who went all the way in the Californian desert in 2023-24, has been in scintillating form at this year's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. The second seed dropped only 14 games en route to the quarterfinals, where he beat 25th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6(4) in one hour and 45 minutes.

The Spaniard will be eager to win his first outdoor hardcourt title since last year's Beijing Open. The World No. 3's semifinal opponent, Draper, has also looked phenomenal since recovering from a hip injury that he suffered in January. The Brit finished runner-up (lost to Andrey Rublev) at the Qatar Open upon his return to the pro tour in February.

The 23-year-old has now followed up on the result by reaching the semifinals of a Masters-level event for the first time in his career. In his last two matches, he beat local favorites Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton in straight sets, respectively.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper preview

Alcaraz leads Draper 3-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Brit retired midway through their most recent encounter in the Round of 16 of this year's Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Carlos Alcaraz Jack Draper

(Odds will be updated once available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jack Draper prediction

Jack Draper celebrates during his Indian Wells QF win | Image Source: Getty

Alcaraz has been by far the most in-form player in the men's singles competition at this year's BNP Paribas Open. The World No. 3 has been excellent in all departments of the game, be it dominating rallies or chasing down drop shots. The windy conditions and the slow, high-bouncing surface suits his game well, making him very hard to beat in the Palm Springs event.

Draper has also shown aggressive intent in Indian Wells this fortnight, with his forehand being his most potent weapon thus far. The Brit will like his chances going into the semifinals, owing to his lefty advantage during rallies. That said, his second-seeded opponent will chase down virtually every ball to his backhand out wide, putting the impetus on the World No. 14 to make use of his backhand and open up the court.

This blockbuster match will likely go down the wire as both players have yet to drop a set this week and are riding a rich vein of form. Alcaraz, on his part, will be immensely motivated to win his third consecutive title in Indian Wells, making him the favorite for this match-up.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.

