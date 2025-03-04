  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • BNP Paribas Open
  • Indian Wells 2025: Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Indian Wells 2025: Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Mar 04, 2025 20:13 GMT
Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova (Source: Getty)

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

Transylvania Open 2025 - WTA 250 Tournament - Day 4 - Source: Getty
Transylvania Open 2025 - WTA 250 Tournament - Day 4 - Source: Getty

American Caroline Dolehide matches up with Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Dolehide, the World No. 73, has had the better start to 2025. She reached the quarterfinal of the Austin tournament last week, eventually losing to Greet Minnen in straight sets. She made it to the second rounds in Cluj-Napoca, Singapore and the Australian Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rakhimova, the World No. 75, has had a tough start to the year. She lost in the first round in Melbourne, and followed that with qualifying round exits in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai before succumbing in the first round to Suzan Lamens at last week's ATX Open, albeit over three hard-fought sets.

Neither player is in the best of form. 26-year-old Dolehide has been on tour for eight years, but is yet to win a tour title, or progress beyond the second round of a Major. Rakhimova has won a WTA 125 title at Guadalajara in 2023, and has done better at the Majors, with two third round appearances, at the US Open in 2021, and the French Open ion 2023.

Ad

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

Caroline Dolehide and Kamilla Rakhimova have never played on the WTA tour, so the current head-to-head is 0-0.

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Caroline Dolehide-180-2.5 (-125)Under 21.5 (-121)
Kamilla Rakhimova+143+2.5 (-103)over 21.5 (-106)
Ad

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty
2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The fact that Rakhimova has lost six of her last seven matches makes Dolehide a clear favorite. Dolehide has won four in eight, and her quarterfinal appearance at the ATX less than a week ago stands out as the most relevant result for this match. Certainly, Dolehide will be the more confident of the two after her Austin performances.

Ad

Dolehide appears to be better equipped for the hardcourts, with the better all round game and current form. She may need the full three sets, however, to get the job done.

Pick: Caroline Dolehide to win in three sets.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी