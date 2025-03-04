Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova preview

Transylvania Open 2025 - WTA 250 Tournament - Day 4 - Source: Getty

American Caroline Dolehide matches up with Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Dolehide, the World No. 73, has had the better start to 2025. She reached the quarterfinal of the Austin tournament last week, eventually losing to Greet Minnen in straight sets. She made it to the second rounds in Cluj-Napoca, Singapore and the Australian Open.

Trending

Rakhimova, the World No. 75, has had a tough start to the year. She lost in the first round in Melbourne, and followed that with qualifying round exits in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Dubai before succumbing in the first round to Suzan Lamens at last week's ATX Open, albeit over three hard-fought sets.

Neither player is in the best of form. 26-year-old Dolehide has been on tour for eight years, but is yet to win a tour title, or progress beyond the second round of a Major. Rakhimova has won a WTA 125 title at Guadalajara in 2023, and has done better at the Majors, with two third round appearances, at the US Open in 2021, and the French Open ion 2023.

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova head-to-head

Caroline Dolehide and Kamilla Rakhimova have never played on the WTA tour, so the current head-to-head is 0-0.

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Dolehide -180 -2.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-121) Kamilla Rakhimova +143 +2.5 (-103) over 21.5 (-106)

Caroline Dolehide vs Kamilla Rakhimova prediction

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The fact that Rakhimova has lost six of her last seven matches makes Dolehide a clear favorite. Dolehide has won four in eight, and her quarterfinal appearance at the ATX less than a week ago stands out as the most relevant result for this match. Certainly, Dolehide will be the more confident of the two after her Austin performances.

Dolehide appears to be better equipped for the hardcourts, with the better all round game and current form. She may need the full three sets, however, to get the job done.

Pick: Caroline Dolehide to win in three sets.

