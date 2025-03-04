Indian Wells 2025: Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Caroline Garcia vs (WC) Bernarda Pera

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera preview

Caroline Garcia at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 player Caroline Garcia will take on Bernarda Pera in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Garcia shut down her 2024 earlier than expected citing exhaustion. She returned to action at this year's Australian Open. In the first round, she was up against Naomi Osaka, whom she had vanquished at the same stage a year ago. History didn't repeat itself on this occasion, as the Frenchwoman fell at the first hurdle this time.

Garcia's Middle East swing started with a first-round loss to Lulu Sun at the Abu Dhabi Open. She beat Yuan Yue to tally her first win of the season at the Qatar Open and was shown the door by Jasmine Paolini in the second round. She then lost to Marketa Vondrousova in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Pera started the season with a quarterfinal finish at the ASB Classic in Auckland, and things took a turn for the worse after that. She crashed out in the first round of her next three tournaments, including the Australian Open. She failed to get out of the qualifying rounds in Dubai and lost to Cristina Bucsa in the first round of last week's ATX Open.

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Pera has a perfect 3-0 record against Garcia. She won their most recent encounter at last year's Wimbledon in three sets.

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Garcia

-145 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-140) Bernarda Pera +110 -1.5 (+225) Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Caroline Garcia vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Bernarda Pera at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players are in dire need of a win. They have a combined three wins between them after two months into the season. Garcia has never beaten Pera so far. She lost their first couple of matches in straight sets, and put up a fight at Wimbledon last year but came up short in the end after a three-set tussle.

However, with Pera having lost her last five main draw matches, Garcia will fancy her chances of ending her losing skid against her rival. This will be the American's fourth main draw appearance at Indian Wells, and she has won at least one match in each of her prior three appearances here.

Garcia also has a decent track record at Indian Wells and has advanced to the fourth round on four occasions. She made the third round last year, while Pera went out in the second round. With both being in the middle of a slump, this match could go either way.

Garcia's past accomplishments have shown that she's capable of turning things around after months of underperforming. While Pera has a perfect record in this rivalry, her five-match losing streak tilts this contest in the Frenchwoman's favor.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets.

