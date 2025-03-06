Indian Wells 2025: Danielle Collins vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Hailey Baptiste

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Danielle Collins vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Danielle Collins | Getty Images

14th-seed Danielle Collins will begin her campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open by taking on compatriot Hailey Baptiste in the all-American clash in the second round. Collins announced her retirement in 2024 but reversed the decision and has continued on the Tour in 2025.

Collins is playing only at her third event of 2025 at Indian Wells. She lost her first match of the season against a returning Ons Jabeur in the first round of the Adelaide International. She next played at the Australian Open where she lost 4-6, 4-6 to eventual champion Madison Keys in the third round.

Baptiste started the 2025 season strongly, reaching the quarterfinals at the ASB Classic. She lost 7-6(2), 1-6, 2-6 against Naomi Osaka. Post that event her momentum has slipped as she had a first-round loss at the Australian Open, losing 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 against Laura Siegemund.

Baptiste failed to qualify for the main draw at the previous two WTA events in Abu Dhabi and Doha. However, she won her qualifying matches in Indian Wells against Ena Shibahara and Leolia Jeanjean to enter the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open. In her opening-round match, she won 6-1, 6-2 against another American qualifier Whitney Osuigwe.

Danielle Collins vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Collins has a 1-0 lead over Baptiste in the head-to-head. She won 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 at the Brisbane International.

Danielle Collins vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins TBD TBD TBD Hailey Baptiste TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Danielle Collins vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Collins has a 50 percent win ratio on hard courts in her career. The American player has reached three finals on the surface, including a Major final at the 2022 Australian Open. Her last hard-court title was winning the Miami Open last year. However, she has a poor 6-6 record at Indian Wells so far.

Baptiste is a player who is just making her way up through the Tour. She has yet to put together a deep run at any of the main WTA events, but she has two hard-court titles on the ITF circuit.

Collins is playing a match after a month and she might be rusty. Also, Baptiste took a set off her the last time they played. However, given her high seeding, Collins should be able to win in three sets and advance to the next round.

Pick - Collins to win in three sets.

