Indian Wells 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs (20) Arthur Fils

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils preview

Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Fils will lock horns in an exciting quarterfinal encounter at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Medvedev, the fifth seed at this year’s tournament, has seemingly begun to overcome a slow start to the season. After early exits at the Australian Open and Rotterdam, he has now made the quarterfinals or better at his last four tournaments.

The run in Indian Wells has been his most comfortable, with Medvedev dropping just eight games in his three matches against Tommy Paul, Alex Michelsen and Yunchaokete Bu. It has helped him improve his season’s win-loss record to 11-5.

Fils has won two back-to-back three-setters. (Source: Getty)

Fils, much like Medvedev, has also posted his best result of the season at Indian Wells. Prior to the Masters 1000 event, he had won back-to-back only once this year: en route to the third round at the Australian Open.

The Frenchman made a solid start to his campaign here, beating Gabriel Diallo in straight sets. He has since battled to tough three-sets wins against Lorenzo Musetti and Marcos Giron to improve his season’s win-loss to 8-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils head-to-head

Medvedev leads Fils in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten the Frenchman in Vienna in 2023.

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils odds

(*Odds to be updated soon)

Daniil Medvedev vs Arthur Fils prediction

Medvedev has dropped only eight games so far. (Source: Getty)

Medvedev and Arthur Fils have gotten a much-needed boost to their seasons at the Indian Wells, despite not being the best-suited players to play on slow hardcourts.

The Russian, in particular, has been vocal about his dislike for the court speeds. He has, however, done well to adjust and has been especially effective on return. A total of 31 break chances have come his way courtesy the aggressive approach.

He will step out looking to take control of the baseline and push his opponent onto the backfoot. Fils has not played a top name at the tournament so far and if Medvedev can keep up the level that he has shown all week, the Frenchman could find himself a little out of his depth.

Prediction: Medvedev to win in two tight sets

