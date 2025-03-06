Indian Wells 2025: Daniil Medvedev vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs Bu Yunchaokete

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 7, 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony

Daniil Medvedev vs Bu Yunchaokete preview

Former World No. 1 Medvedev poses with Indian Wells runner-up trophy | Image Source: Getty

Two-time runner-up Medvedev will face China's Yunchaokete in the second round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Friday (March 7).

Medvedev has had an underwhelming season for his standards this year, dropping five of his 13 matches on the ATP Tour. The Russian's most recent defeat was alarming, to say the least, as he wasted four match points to lose 6-2, 6-7(7), 5-7 to World No. 47 Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The former World No. 1 will be eager to hit top gear in Indian Wells this fortnight.

The fifth seed's opponent, Yunchaokete, meanwhile, enjoyed his pro-tour breakthrough at last year's China Open, where he reached the semifinals before losing to the top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

The World No. 71 picked up his first 1000-level victory outside the Shanghai Masters earlier on Wednesday (March 5) as he defeated wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open.

Daniil Medvedev vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head

The two players have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Bu Yunchaokete odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Daniil Medvedev -625 -1.5 (-200) Over 20.5 (-130) Bu Yunchaokete +400 +1.5 (+135) Under 20.5 (-110)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction

Bu Yunchaokete hits a backhand at the Australian Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev has struggled with hitting through the court over the last year, which is a problem that he has attributed to the slowing down of the balls. The 29-year-old is nearing the end of his prime years, but he still has court skills that can get him through virtually any match-up.

Yunchaokete is far more aggressive from the baseline than his higher-ranked opponent, with flat groundstrokes to boot from either wing. However, he lacks Medvedev's consistency and often makes uncharacteristic errors on crucial points.

While the 2021 US Open champion has enough experience to get through this encounter unscathed, the Russian would have to stamp his foot down and take the initiative during rallies if he doesn't want the second-round match in Indian Wells to go the distance.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

