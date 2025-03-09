Indian Wells 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details
Fixture: (12) Daria Kasatkina vs (24) Liudmila Samsonova
Date: March 10, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)
Prize Money: $9,693,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN
Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview
12th seed and 2018 Indian Wells finalist Daria Kasatkina will face Liudmila Samsonova in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, 10 March.
27-year-old Kasatkina defeated the former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round here. She was a set and a break down against Kenin but made a comeback to win the battle. Kasatkina has a 9-6 win-loss record this season.
The World No. 12 has not had a great season so far, as she is playing in her seventh event this season and she reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International only.
On the other hand, 26-year-old Samsonova defeated the World No. 491, wildcard Caty McNally 7-6(8), 6-4 in the second round, but she had to save three set points in the first set.
World No. 25 Samsonova has not done too well since reaching the semifinals at the Adelaide International in January and has not won two consecutive matches since then. She has a 7-6 win-loss record this season.
Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head
Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova have never met on the WTA Tour before.
Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction
Daria Kasatkina is making her ninth main draw appearance in Indian Wells and she has a 15-8 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open. In 2018 she reached the final of the tournament after beating three Top 10 players, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams.
Kasatkina would have an edge against her opponent as she is more experienced and has a better net game and on these faster courts in Indian Wells, her net game could make the difference.
Samsonova has a 4-4 win-loss record in Indian Wells and she has reached the last 16 at the tournament only once in her previous four appearances. She has a 33-30 win-loss record at the WTA 1000 events.
Samsonova got only 52% first serves right in her previous match and won only 39% points on her second serve, so she would have to improve both of them against Kasatkina, or else Samsonova would have a hard time holding her service games.
Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.