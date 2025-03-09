Indian Wells 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Daria Kasatkina vs (24) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: March 10, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Daria Kasatkina plays a backhand against Sorana Cirstea of Romania in their first round match during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

12th seed and 2018 Indian Wells finalist Daria Kasatkina will face Liudmila Samsonova in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, 10 March.

27-year-old Kasatkina defeated the former World No. 4 Sofia Kenin 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round here. She was a set and a break down against Kenin but made a comeback to win the battle. Kasatkina has a 9-6 win-loss record this season.

The World No. 12 has not had a great season so far, as she is playing in her seventh event this season and she reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International only.

On the other hand, 26-year-old Samsonova defeated the World No. 491, wildcard Caty McNally 7-6(8), 6-4 in the second round, but she had to save three set points in the first set.

World No. 25 Samsonova has not done too well since reaching the semifinals at the Adelaide International in January and has not won two consecutive matches since then. She has a 7-6 win-loss record this season.

Liudmila Samsonova plays a forehand against Cary McNally of USA during round 2 of the BNP Paribas Open- Source: Getty

Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Daria Kasatkina and Liudmila Samsonova have never met on the WTA Tour before.

Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina TBD TBD TBD Liudmila Samsonova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Daria Kasatkina vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Daria Kasatkina is making her ninth main draw appearance in Indian Wells and she has a 15-8 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open. In 2018 she reached the final of the tournament after beating three Top 10 players, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber and Venus Williams.

Kasatkina would have an edge against her opponent as she is more experienced and has a better net game and on these faster courts in Indian Wells, her net game could make the difference.

Samsonova has a 4-4 win-loss record in Indian Wells and she has reached the last 16 at the tournament only once in her previous four appearances. She has a 33-30 win-loss record at the WTA 1000 events.

Samsonova got only 52% first serves right in her previous match and won only 39% points on her second serve, so she would have to improve both of them against Kasatkina, or else Samsonova would have a hard time holding her service games.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.

