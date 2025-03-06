Indian Wells 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Veronika Kudermetova vs Jaqueline Cristian, Lauren Davis vs Elina Avanesyan

The second day of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will see the remainder of the first-round fixtures take place. A total of 16 matches will be played in the women's singles event.

Emma Raducanu and Belinda Bencic will both be in action as they will lock horns with Moyuka Uchijima and Tatjana Maria respectively. The likes of Anna Kalinskaya, Sofia Kenin and Ajla Tomljanovic will also be in action in Indian Wells.

On that note, let us see the predictions for some of the women’s singles matches that will take place on Day 2 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

#1. Veronika Kudermetova vs Jaqueline Cristian

Veronika Kudermetova will face Jaqueline Cristian in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open. This will be the third encounter between the two on the WTA Tour, with Cristian winning both of their prior encounters. Whoever wins, will take on 27th seed Leylah Fernandez in the second round in Indian Wells.

Both players endured second-round exits in their respective previous tournaments, with Kudermetova losing to Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai while Cristian suffered a 2-6, 1-6 defeat to Paula Badosa at the Merida Open. The Russian has won seven out of 12 main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Romanian has triumphed in four of eight.

While Cristian has beaten Kudermetova twice before, the last of those wins came back in 2021, and the Russian has since reached the top 10 before suffering a dip in form. Nonetheless, if Kudermetova is at her best, she should be able to beat the Romanian and the reach the third round in Indian Wells.

Predicted Winner: Veronika Kudermetova.

#2. Lauren Davis vs Elina Avanesyan

Lauren Davis will take on Elina Avanesyan in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The two will square off on the WTA Tour for the very first time, with the Armenian winning their only prior encounter, which came in the qualifiers of last year's Cincinnati Open. Whoever comes out on top, will take on 19th seed Donna Vekic in the second round.

Davis last entered the qualifying round of the ATX Open, where she lost to Ena Shibahara, while Avanesyan is coming at the back of a semifinal run at the Merida Open. The Armenian has won nine out of 16 matches so far this season while the American has mostly competed in WTA 125 events.

Given her relatively superior run of form, Avanesyan should not have much of an issue beating David and reaching the second round in Indian Wells.

Predicted Winner: Elina Avanesyan

#3. Claire Liu vs Polina Kudermetova

Claire Liu will face Polina Kudermetova in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in what will be the very first meeting between the two. The winner of the match will take on 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round.

Liu entered the qualifiers of the BNP Paribas Open and booked her place in the main draw after straight-set wins over Yuliia Starodubtseva and Sara Sorribes Tormo. Kudermetova last competed in the qualifiers of the Dubai Tennis Championships but failed to make the main draw after losing to Alycia Parks in straight sets.

Liu will play just her second tournament in 2025, having previously competed in the qualifiers of the Australian Open. Kudermetova, on the other hand, has won five out of nine matches so far. While the Russian has lost four main-draw matches on the trot, she should be able to triumph over Liu, who has had very little tennis action lately.

Predicted Winner: Polina Kudermetova.

#4. Anhelina Kalinina vs Lucia Bronzetti

Anhelina Kalinina will face Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The two will face one another for the third time on the WTA Tour, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. Whoever wins, will be up against 30th seed Magdalena Frech in the second round.

Kalinina last competed at the Merida Open, where she exited in the second round. Bronzetti, on the other hand, last played in the qualifiers of the Dubai Tennis Championships, and lost in the opening round.

Both players have had their moments so far in 2025, with Kalinina winning seven out of 14 matches while Bronzetti has triumphed in five out of ten fixtures.

We could have an exciting fixture on our hands given the current form of both players. However, if Kalinina is at her best, there is a fair chance of her coming out on top.

Predicted Winner: Anhelina Kalinina.

