Indian Wells 2025 Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Karolina Muchova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Clara Tauson vs Camila Osorio | BNP Paribas Open

Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 Indian Wells will mark the start of the second round. Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, and Petra Kvitova were among the notable names to falter at the first hurdle itself over the past two days.

Ad

Sofia Kenin avoided the same fate as her fellow Major champions with a 6-2, 6-1 win over qualifier Madison Inglis. Belinda Bencic handed Tatjana Maria a 6-1, 6-1 beatdown, while Caroline Garcia defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-4.

As more big names prepare to take to the court starting from Friday, here's a look at the predictions for a few singles matches set for Day 3 at the BNP Paribas Open:

#1. Karolina Muchova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Muchova has a 9-5 record this season, with her best result being semifinal appearances at the United Cup, the Linz Open, and more recently at the Dubai Tennis Championships. A second-round loss to Osaka at the Australian Open has been her earliest exit from a tournament this year.

Ad

Trending

While Muchova received a first-round bye as a seeded player at Indian Wells, Cocciaretto was up against Renata Zarazua in the first round here. She won the first set 6-4, and led 1-0 in the second set when her opponent retired due to an injury. She improved her record for the season to 3-5 with the win.

Remarkably, this is Muchova's second appearance at Indian Wells, and she made the last eight in her only prior outing here. All three of Cocciaretto's wins this year have come against players ranked lower than her. Given the latter's results, she's unlikely to cause an upset here.

Ad

Predicted winner: Karolina Muchova

#2. Linda Noskova vs Lulu Sun

Linda Noskova is the 31st seed at the Indian Wells Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Noskova had a slow start to the season, and went 1-3 during the Australian swing, with a first-round exit from the season's first Major as well. She garnered some momentum after that, with a semifinal in Abu Dhabi, a third-round appearance in Doha, and a quarterfinal finish in Dubai, which improved her record this year to 9-6.

Ad

Noskova received a bye into the second round here, while Sun commenced her Indian Wells campaign with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2) win over Rebecca Sramkova. While she snapped her four-match losing skid with the victory, it marked just her second win this season.

The two crossed paths twice last year. Sun won their first encounter at the Cincinnati Open in straight sets, while Noskova had the last laugh a week later in the final of the Monterrey Open. Given their results this season, this contest is likely to end in the Czech youngster's favor.

Ad

Predicted winner: Linda Noskova

#3. Clara Tauson vs Camila Osorio

Tauson is finally free from injuries to live up to the expectations people placed on her as a teenager. She won her third career title at the start of the season in Auckland, and made the third round of the Australian Open. A semifinal finish at the Linz Open was followed by a surprising first-round exit from the Qatar Open.

Ad

Tauson rebounded by reaching the final in Dubai a week later, her first at the WTA 1000 level. She lost to teen sensation Mirra Andreeva in straight sets. She received a first-round bye at Indian Wells on account of her status as a seeded player.

Osorio took out former Indian Wells champion Osaka in the first round here, and beat her 6-4, 6-4. She outfoxed the former World No. 1 with her relentless defense and variety, and could break down Tauson's game, who employs a similar brand of tennis as Osaka, in the same manner.

Ad

Osorio won her previous and only match against Tauson in Charleston four years ago. However, an injury had forced the latter to throw in the towel back then. She's in great form this year, and has thrice as many wins as her opponent. The Dane will be favored to come out on top in this clash.

Predicted winner: Clara Tauson

#4. Yulia Putintseva vs Katerina Siniakova

Yulia Putintseva is the 21st seed at the Indian Wells Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Putintseva has a 7-6 record this year, and semifinal showing in Adelaide remains a high point for her this season. She posted a 1-2 record during the two WTA 1000 tournaments in the Middle East. She will now aim to raise her level at Indian Wells, where she made the fourth round a year ago. She reached the second round courtesy of a bye.

Ad

Siniakova made light work of Maria Lourdes Carle and beat her 6-2, 6-1 to begin her campaign here on a strong note. While she has thrived in doubles with titles at the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, she hasn't been able to taste the same success in singles, and has a 4-5 record in the discipline.

Both of their previous meetings took place last year, with each player winning once. Siniakova came out on top in Strasbourg, while Putintseva won their next match at Wimbledon.

Ad

The former has advanced beyond the second round here only in 2017, while the latter has done the same thrice, and as recently as last year. Neither player is on a hot streak at the moment, though Putinseva's record at the venue makes her the favorite to win this duel.

Predicted winner: Yulia Putintseva

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback