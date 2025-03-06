Indian Wells 2025: Dayana Yastremska vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Dayana Yastremska vs Ons Jabeur (32)

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Dayana Yastremska vs Ons Jabeur preview

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia plays a backhand against Peyton Stearns of the United States in their first round match during day two of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

World No. 32 Ons Jabeur will face Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Friday, March 7.

Ad

Trending

Yastremska defeated China's Yue Yuan 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, while 32nd seed Ons Jabeur received a bye. Jabeur and Yastremska have the same win-loss record in 2025, as both won 11 matches and lost six.

Jabeur reached the quarterfinals in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Doha. The Tunisian suffered a disappointing loss against Peyton Stearns in Dubai, her last event. However, she had a big win against World No. 7 Zheng Qinwen in Doha.

Ad

On the other hand, 24-year-old Yastremska reached the last 16 in Dubai, where she was beaten by World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets 5-7, 0-6. Her best result of the year came at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz, where she reached the final and lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.

Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine plays a forehand against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Women's Singles Third Round match during day seven of the 2025 Australian Open- Source: Getty

Dayana Yastremska vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Jabeur and Yastremska have never met before on the WTA Tour.

Ad

Dayana Yastremska vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Dayana Yastremska TBD TBD TBD Ons Jabeur TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available)

Dayana Yastremska vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Dayana Yastremska was the 30th seed in Indian Wells last year and received a bye in the first round. However, she had to retire in the second round against Emma Raducanu after just four games.

Yastremska has a 3-5 win-loss record at the event, and she has never reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in her previous five appearances. She has reached the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event only once in her career, which was at the 2019 Wuhan Open.

Ad

The 30-year-old Jabeur is making her eighth main draw appearance in Indian Wells. She reached the semifinals in 2021 but lost to the eventual champion, Paula Badosa. She has a 6-7 win-loss record at the tournament.

The former World No. 2 reached two WTA 1000 finals in 2022, but both were on clay. It could be a close match as both of them have had a similar type of season so far, but Jabeur could prevail as she is more experienced and has a better record in Indian Wells.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback