Indian Wells 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (27) Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton preview

Shapovalov plays a shot against Casper Ruud of Norway in the Men's Singles Finals match during the final day of the 2025 Dallas Open- Source: Getty

World No. 28 Denis Shapovalov will face the Australian qualifier Adam Walton in the second round of the men's singles of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Sunday, March 9.

Former World No. 10 was outside the Top 50 last month, but he has done well at the last two ATP 500 events to come back into the Top 30. He won the Dallas Open last month after beating three Top 10 players, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud.

Shapovalov also reached the semifinals at the Mexican Open, where he was beaten by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7(3), 6-7(1). He has a 10-4 win-loss record in 2025 so far.

The 25-year-old Adam Walton qualified for the main draw of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open after beating USA's Michael Mmoh 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 and then defeated fellow qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 7-5, 6-1, which was his first ATP Tour level main draw win this year.

Walton won the Challenger title in Brisbane last month, but he lost to Learner Tien in the first round of the Delray Beach Open and was beaten by Marcos Giron in the first round of the Mexican Open.

Adam Walton of Australia plays a forehand against Billy Harris of the United Kingdom in the Men's Singles qualifying round match during the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open in 2024 - Previews - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov and Adam Walton will meet on the ATP Tour for the first time.

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov TBD TBD TBD Adam Walton TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton prediction

Shapovalov is making his seventh main draw appearance at the BNP Paribas Open, and he has never reached the quarterfinals of the event. His best result in Indian Wells was in 2019, when he defeated Marin Cilic to reach the last 16.

The Canadian player lost in the second round of the event in his last two appearances, so he would be hoping to end that streak. Shapovalov has a 58-46 win-loss record at the Masters 1000 events, and his best result was reaching the final of the 2019 Paris Masters.

Adam Walton registered his first Masters 1000 level win in the first round, and he has a 4-16 win-loss record on the ATP Tour in his career. He has never beaten anyone ranked in the Top 30 in his career so far.

Walton is World No. 88 in the men's singles ATP rankings, and if he can stun Shapovalov, it could take him close to his career-high ranking, which is 84. But Shapovalov will be the favorite to win this match, considering his current form and experience.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

