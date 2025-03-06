Indian Wells 2025: Elina Svitolina vs Ashlyn Krueger preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Elina Svitolina vs Ashlyn Krueger

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Elina Svitolina vs Ashlyn Krueger preview

Elina Svitolina at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former top 10 player Elina Svitolina will face Ashlyn Krueger in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Svitolina arrived at the Australian Open without any matches under her belt but that didn't prove to be a hindrance. She scored wins over Sorana Cirstea, Caroline Dolehide, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, and Veronika Kudermetova to make the last eight Down Under for the third time.

Svitolina took on Madison Keys for a spot in the semifinals, and lost to her in three sets. She made a swift exit from the Linz Open without a win under her belt, and lost to Jessica Pegula and Clara Tauson in the second round of the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, respectively. She received a first-round bye at Indian Wells as a seeded player.

Krueger commenced her Indian Wells campaign against compatriot Katie Volynets. The latter dished out a bagel to clinch the first set but ran out of steam after that. Krueger dropped two games in each of the next two sets to score a 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win.

Elina Svitolina vs Ashlyn Krueger head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between these two players, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Elina Svitolina vs Ashlyn Krueger odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elina Svitolina





Ashlyn Krueger







(Odds will added once they're available)

Elina Svitolina vs Ashlyn Krueger prediction

Ashlyn Krueger at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

A quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open hasn't translated to further success for Svitolina. She has a 2-3 record since her run at the season's first Major, and hasn't won back-to-back matches since then. She's a former semifinalist at Indian Wells, and has a 14-10 record at the venue.

Krueger has underperformed at the biggest events on the tour. She crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open as well as the Qatar Open, the season's first WTA 1000 tournament. She failed to advance beyond the qualifying rounds of the next WTA 1000 in Dubai. However, she was the runner-up in Abu Dhabi, and made the last eight in Brisbane and Adelaide, all WTA 500 events.

Krueger overcame a dismal start to overpower Volynets in the first round here, her maiden win at the venue after falling at the first hurdle for the past four years. She improved her record in three-set matches this season to 7-3 with the win. She also has a 6-2 record against top 50 players this year, and could outhit the struggling Svitolina to book her spot in the next round.

Pick: Ashlyn Krueger to win in three sets.

