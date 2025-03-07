Indian Wells 2025: Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea preview

Navarro of the United States plays a backhand against Cirstea of Romania in their third-round match during day four of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

10th seed Emma Navarro will face Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Saturday, 8 March. 23-year-old Navarro won the Merida Open title last week in Mexico, so she has a winning streak of four matches. In 2025, she has a win-loss record of 10-5, as she also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The American player can reach her career-high ranking, World No. 8 once again if she beats Cirstea, as World No. 8 Paula Badosa has withdrawn from Indian Wells due to an injury.

Cirstea of Romania plays a forehand in her match against Maya Joint of Australia at Indian Wells - Source: Getty

On the other hand, 34-year-old Cirstea defeated Australia's Maya Joint 6-2, 7-5 in the first round. Cirstea did not have a perfect start to the season as she lost in the first rounds at the Adelaide International, the Australian Open, and the Transylvania Open.

The former World No. 21 has performed better in the last two tournaments. In Dubai, she defeated World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina and Navarro to reach the quarterfinals and knocked out World No. 13 Diana Shnaider for the last eight in Austin.

Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

Cirstea leads Navarro 1-0 in their head-to-head record. She won their only previous meeting 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 last month in the 2025 Dubai Open.

Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Navarro TBD TBD TBD Sorana Cirstea TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Navarro has a 4-3 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open. She won only one match in her first two appearances at the event, but last year she reached the quarterfinals after knocking out Aryna Sabalenka.

Navarro has a 16-16 win-loss record at the WTA-1000 events, so she would want to improve that. Her best result at a WTA-1000 event was reaching the 2024 National Bank Open (Canadian Open) semifinals.

Cirstea has a 12-12 win-loss record in Indian Wells. She has lost her second-round matches six times in her last 12 appearances at the event. Her best result came in 2023 when she reached the quarterfinals and lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Navarro should win this match as her performance is better now and she would also have the support of the American crowd.

Pick: Navarro to win in three sets

