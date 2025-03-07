Indian Wells 2025: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (17) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jenson Brooksby

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 8, 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime won titles in Adelaide and Montpellier earlier in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

17th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime will face USA's Jenson Brooksby in the second round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday (March 8).

Ad

Trending

Auger-Aliassime has been playing well in 2025, with a 16-5 win/loss record and two ATP titles to boot. The Canadian has also shown impressive consistency even at the tournaments where he didn't go all the way, reaching the final and the semifinals of the 500-level events in Dubai and Doha, respectively.

The former World No. 6 will be eager to match his career-best result of reaching the quarterfinals in Indian Wells (2023). Having received a first-round bye, the 24-year-old will have much more rest than his second-round opponent Jenson Brooksby, who needed two hours and 32 minutes to dispatch Benjamin Bonzi 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in his opener.

Ad

Currently ranked well outside the men's top 500, the American took a Protected Ranking (PR) entry into the 1000-level event in Palm Springs. The former World No. 33 missed a vast majority of the 2023 season due to a wrist injury and his 13-month doping ban for missing regular testing, which ultimately led to his slump in the ATP rankings.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Brooksby defeated Auger-Aliassime in their lone tour-level outings in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Washington Open, giving him a 1-0 lead in their head-to-head meetings.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -375 -1.5 (-130) Under 21.5 (-135) Jenson Brooksby +270 +1.5 (-110) Over 21.5 (-210)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby is playing at Indian Wells for the first time since 2022 | Image Source: Getty

Auger-Aliassime, who was ranked as high as 6th in the world two years ago, has been playing with great conviction lately. The Canadian made his top-20 return earlier this year, thanks to his big groundstrokes and accurate serving. He has also seemingly solved the technical issues in his shotmaking that had previously held him back.

Ad

Brooksby, meanwhile, doesn't play nearly as aggressively as his younger opponent. That said, the 24-year-old makes up for his lack of power with his ability to manipulate pace during rallies. One of his biggest weapons is his two-handed backhand, which he can also use to hit disguised drop shots.

While Auger-Aliassime has shown impressive form this season, he hasn't faced Brooksby in a long time. The American is also currently more match-ready. This match-up will likely come down to who can hit their spots on serve better. For what it's worth, considering the increasing conviction with which the Canadian has been playing lately, he should get the job done and reach the third round at Indian Wells.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback