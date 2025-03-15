Indian Wells 2025 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Mirra Andreeva

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 16, 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after reaching 2nd Indian Wells final after 2023 | Image Source: Getty

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will be eager to win her first title in Indian Wells this weekend. However, she is likely to have stiff resistance from teen prodigy Mirra Andreeva when they face off in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open championship match on Sunday (March 16).

Sabalenka had enjoyed good results in January as she won the Brisbane International and finished runner-up at the Australian Open before enduring a slump in form the following month. The Belarusian has put her troubles behind her in fine fashion in the Californian desert, though.

The 26-year-old has yet to drop a set at this year's BNP Paribas Open. More interestingly, she has only dropped 12 games in her last four matches, with the highlight of her run coming against her Australian Open victor Madison Keys, whom she blanked 6-0, 6-1 to reach the final at the Palm Springs event.

Andreeva, meanwhile, also nabbed a title earlier this year by virtue of her giant-killing run at the Dubai Tennis Championships last month. Having received a first-round bye in Indian Wells, the Russian reached the semifinals without the loss of a single set.

The ninth seed then repeated her upset of World No. 2 Iga Swiatek from her Dubai campaign, overcoming the Pole 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes. While her more experienced final opponent has seven WTA 1000 titles (including Premier 5) to her name, the 17-year-old will be going for her second at the level.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Andreeva by a margin of 4-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour. The Belarusian defeated the Russian in both of their matches this year in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aryna Sabalenka -190 -1.5 (+120) Over 20.5 (-150) Mirra Andreeva +145 +1.5 (-175) Under 20.5 (+105)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva hits a forehand during Indian Wells SFs | Image Source: Getty

Sabalenka has the most power-packed game on the WTA tour. At 6'0", the World No. 1 is adept at hitting her spots on serve and groundstrokes. And while the three-time Major winner was previously a languid mover on-court, she has improved the movement aspect of her game a lot.

Andreeva will certainly have to be at her best to outgun her older opponent from the baseline. The teen phenom doesn't have as much power but she makes up for it with her supreme shot selection. The World No. 11 also has a lanky, tall frame, but that doesn't affect her footspeed and ability to stay in long rallies.

While the Russian has been in phenomenal form this fortnight, the Belarusian will likely take this match as she is the more experienced player and less fatigued.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

