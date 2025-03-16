Indian Wells 2025 final: Jack Draper vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Jack Draper vs (12) Holger Rune

Date: March 17, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Holger Rune preview

Draper celebrates his win in the BNP Paribas Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Jack Draper will take on Holger Rune in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Draper is blossoming into a serious contender on the men's tour and has had a solid start to the 2025 season, amassing 12 wins out of 14 matches so far, including a runner-up finish in the Qatar Open and a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open.

The Brit started his campaign in Indian Wells by cruising past Joao Fonseca and followed this up with wins over Jenson Brooksby and Taylor Fritz to book his placce in the quarterfinals. Here, he beat Ben Shelton 6-4, 7-5 before beating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 to reach his maiden Masters 1000 final..

Rune celebrates a point at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Holger Rune, meanwhile, has been grinding out tough results on tour over the last few months. The Dane has won 11 out of 17 matches so far in 2025, having reached the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Rune started his campaign in Indian Wells by moving past Corentin Moutet, Ugo Humbert and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first few rounds. He then brushed aside Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals before ousting Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

Jack Draper vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The only prior meeting between the two players came in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters, with Rune winning 6-4, 6-2.

Jack Draper vs Holger Rune odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper +130 +1.5 (-200) Under 22.5 (-125) Holger Rune -165 -1.5 (+135) Over 22.5 (-115)

Odds sourced from BETMGM.

Jack Draper vs Holger Rune prediction

Draper plays a backhand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper has reached back-to-back finals on tour in the last few weeks. The Brit has been constantly improving his game and is starting to enter the big leagues in men's tennis. After beating Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal, he's now a heavy favourite to win the this year.

Holger Rune, meanwhile, has silenced his critics with a brilliant performance at the BNP Paribas Open. The Dane will have a golden opportunity to win his first title in two years on Sunday. He is a former champion at the Masters 1000 level, which should give him a psychological advantage against Draper.

While Draper will be brimming with confidence after defeating Alcaraz, Rune’s excellent movement and strategic shot-selection skills make him a formidable opponent in the final. The California crowd can expect a gripping battle between the duo. If Rune sticks to his resilient all-around game and keeps his composure, he should be able to win his second Masters 1000 title.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.

