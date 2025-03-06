Indian Wells 2025: Frances Tiafoe vs Damir Dzumhur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Damir Dzumhur

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Damir Dzumhur preview

Frances Tiafoe at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

16th seed Frances Tiafoe will square off against qualifier Damir Dzumhur in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Tiafoe has struggled to put his best foot forward so far this season. He hasn't won consecutive matches, and as a result hasn't advanced beyond the second round of any tournament. As one of the seeded players at Indian Wells, he received a first-round bye.

Dzumhur came through the qualifying rounds here courtesy of routine wins over Brandon Holt and Radu Albot. He took on former top 10 player Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round. The qualifier took control of the first set with a break of serve, and maintained a tight leash on his advantage until the end to claim the set.

Ad

Bautista Agut wasted no time in getting back on track, and captured the second set for the loss of only one game. There was plenty of back and forth in the third set, with each player breaking the other's serve on three occasions. It all came down to the tie-break in the end, and Dzumhur outplayed his opponent in it to score a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) win.

Frances Tiafoe vs Damir Dzumhur head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe vs Damir Dzumhur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe

-350 +1.5 (-1100)

Over 21.5 (-125)

Damir Dzumhur +260

-1.5 (+475)

Under 21.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Frances Tiafoe vs Damir Dzumhur prediction

Damir Dzumhur at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Dzumur had won a total of 13 main draw matches at the ATP level between 2020 to 2024. He mostly thrived on the Challenger circuit during this period. By beating Bautista Agut in the first round here, he tallied his sixth win of the season. Half a decade later, he's making his presence felt on the ATP Tour once again.

Ad

Tiafoe, meanwhile, has been in the middle of his own slump. His streak of not winning back-to-back matches actually began following his semifinal showing at last year's US Open. Even Dzumhur registered consecutive victories in his previous tournament, the Chile Open.

Tiafoe has won at least one match in every tournament he has participated in this season. Dzumhur also has a 7-30 career record against top 20 players, and has lost his last seven matches against them. His previous win against a top 20 player came way back in 2019.

Ad

Even though Tiafoe is struggling at the moment, he will be favored to beat Dzumhur. The latter's track record against top players means that he will have to punch way above his weight to make a dent in this match-up.

Pick: Frances Tiafoe to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback