Match Details

Fixture: Gael Monfils vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Gael Monfils vs Jan-Lennard Stuff preview

Monfils hits a forehand in Melbourne | Image Source: Getty

Former quarterfinalist Gael Monfils will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday (March 6).

Playing his 21st season on the ATP Tour, the Frenchman has delivered good results so far as he has compiled a 9-3 win/loss record. The 38-year-old won his 13th career title at the ASB Classic before reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open against all odds.

The former World No. 6 then took a break from tennis before returning to the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in the first round. He will be eager to do well in Indian Wells, considering he reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in 2016 and 2019.

Struff, meanwhile, has endured a tough year, dropping six of his nine tour-level matches this year. The 34-year-old German has received some tough draws lately. The World No. 46 has failed to win back-to-back matches since the Swiss Open last July, which is something he will be eager to change at the BNP Paribas Open.

Gael Monfils vs Jan-Lennard Stuff head-to-head

Monfils leads Struff by a margin of 3-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Frenchman defeated the German en route to his ASB Classic triumph in January.

Gael Monfils vs Jan-Lennard Stuff odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Gael Monfils -160 -1.5 (+140) Over 22.5 (-125) Jan-Lennard Struff +125 +1.5 (-210) Under 22.5 (-115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Gael Monfils vs Jan-Lennard Stuff prediction

Jan-Lennard Struff hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Monfils has been hitting some heavy groundstrokes this year. The 38-year-old has paired his baseline play with big serving and good movement, allowing him to dominate his opponents on all fronts.

Struff perhaps has an even more power-packed game than his older opponent. The German also likes approaching the net to end the rallies early. However, his lack of consistency and margin gets exposed against experienced tour-level opponents.

The keys to winning for both players in this match-up will be to maintain a good first-serve percentage and try to take charge of the cross-court rallies. Since Monfils is currently the more consistent of the two, he will likely book his place in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Pick: Monfils to win in straight sets.

