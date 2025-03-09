Indian Wells 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils

Date: March 10, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils preview

Grigor Dimitrov has retired from three matches this year already | Image Source: Getty

14th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov will face France's Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters on Monday (March 10).

Trending

Dimitrov has endured a tough season on the ATP Tour this year due to physical niggles. The Bulgarian retired from his semifinal match at the Brisbane International citing a groin injury. He then threw in the towel during his second-round outing at the Australian Open due to hip and back problems.

Following an early exit at the Qatar Open, he again retired in his first-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships citing an undisclosed reason. Having received a first-round Bye in Indian Wells, he recorded a straight-set victory against Nuno Borges to reach the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Former World No. 6 Monfils, meanwhile, has enjoyed a resurgence on the pro tour in 2025, winning nine of his 12 matches coming into this year's Indian Wells Masters. The highlights of the 38-year-old's season came at the ASB Classic, where he won his 13th singles pro title.

Playing at the Indian Wells Masters for the 16th time in his storied career, the Frenchman beat Jan-Lennard Struff and Sebastian Korda to reach the third round of the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Monfils leads Dimitrov by a margin of 4-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The World No. 42 has notably beaten his higher-ranked opponent in all three of their hardcourt matches (2011 US Open, 2014 US Open and 2016 Miami Masters).

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Grigor Dimitrov -115 -1.5 (+190) Over 22.5 (-135) Gael Monfils -110 +1.5 (-295) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils hits a forehand in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Dimitrov has been playing more aggressively than ever over the last year. The former World No. 3's forehand has been firing on all cylinders, allowing him to take the reins of any match. That said, his physical conditioning has been suspect lately, and whether he will be able to endure grueling rallies against a player of Monfils' caliber on the slow courts of Indian Wells remains to be seen.

The 6'4 veteran has found himself at home in the conditions in the Californian desert. Although he can hit power-packed shots using his long levers and physicality, the Frenchman likes prolonging baseline exchanges and wear his opponents down.

While the above ploy often ends up costing him close matches, Monfils has been in his element this year and can very well spring up an upset over the 33-year-old Bulgarian, who hasn't had great match practice in 2025.

Pick: Monfils to win in three sets.

