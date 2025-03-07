Indian Wells 2025: Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the Brisbane International 2025. (Photo: Getty)

14th seed Grigor Dmitrov will face Nuno Borges in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Dimitrov's season began on an unfortunate note as an injury interfered with his title defense at the Brisbane International. He was forced to retire from his semifinal match against Jiri Lehecka towards the end of the second set. While he did show up to compete at the Australian Open, he threw in the towel halfway through his first round match due to an injury.

Dimitrov returned to action a month later at the Qatar Open, and lost to Lehecka 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He didn't last too long in Dubai either, and retired from his first-round match against Christopher O'Connell after losing the first set 6-0. He received a bye into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open as a seeded player.

Borges commenced his run here against Arthur Rinderknech. The former ran circles around the latter in the first set, and captured it for the loss of only one game. It looked the second set would head to a tie-break but the Frenchman broke his opponent's serve in the 12th game of the set to take it and level the proceedings.

Borges raced to 3-0 lead in the third set, and although Rinderknech halted the momentum with a break of serve to make it 3-1, it wasn't the start of a comeback. The former broke the latter's serve once again, and kept his nose in front until the end to win the match 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

Borges leads Dimitrov 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Australian Open 2024 in four sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov

-105 -1.5 (+210) Over 22.5 (-135) Nuno Borges -125 +1.5 (-325) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges prediction

Nuno Borges at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Borges's win over Rinderknech marked his first career victory at the BNP Paribas Open. He also improved his record to 11-7 for the season with the win. As for Dimitrov, injuries have stopped him from competing at a high level time after time this year. Three of his four losses this season have come via mid-match retirements.

Borges did win his previous and only match against Dimitrov at last year's Australian Open. His job will be a lot easier if his opponent isn't at his best physically, which has been the case since the start of the season.

Borges hasn't won back-to-back matches in his last three tournaments, so he's trying to garner some momentum as well. However, it all comes down to whether Dimitrov's body holds up or not. Unless the Bulgarian is back to his best physically, getting through this match is going to be a tall order for him.

Pick: Nuno Borges to win in straight sets.

