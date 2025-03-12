Indian Wells 2025: Holger Rune vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Holger Rune vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: March 13, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Holger Rune vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

In Picture: Holger Rune (Getty)

12th-seeded Holger Rune will take on unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinal of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Rune has a 9-6 win/loss record in 2025 so far. The Dane had his best outing at the Australian Open, reaching the fourth round, where he lost against eventual champion Jannik Sinner in four sets. Since Melbourne, the former World No. 4 has had three successive second-round defeats in his last three events before Indian Wells.

Being a seeded player, Rune got a bye in the opening round at the BNP Paribas Open. He started his tournament with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Corentin Moutet. The Dane then faced off against 18th-seeded Ugo Humbert and won the match from being a set down, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Rune's most impressive win came in the fourth round when he won 6-4, 6-4 against eighth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, ending the Greek's impressive seven-match win streak.

Tallon Griekspoor has won eleven of the sixteen matches he has played in 2025. The season highlights for the World No. 33 has been reaching the quarterfinal at the Open Occitanie (lost 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Jesper de Jong), and reaching the semifinal at the Dubai Tennis Championships (lost 4-6, 4-6 against Stefanos Tsitsipas).

Griekspoor has been in splendid form at Indian Wells so far, opening his campaign with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 against Miomir Kecmanovic. He caused one of the biggest upsets of the year, in the second round when he won 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) against World No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

The Dutchman continued his momentum, registering another impressive 7-6 (3), 6-3 win against 29th-seeded Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. In the fourth round, he took on Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki, winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 and advancing to his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Holger Rune vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Griekspoor has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Rune. The last meeting between the two ended in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win for the Dutchman at the Madrid Open last year.

Holger Rune vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune -165 -1.5 (+140) Over 23.5 (-115) Tallon Griekspoor +130 +1.5 (-210) Under 23.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Holger Rune vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

During their last match in Madrid, Griekspoor won 74 percent of his service points against Rune including an 81 percent win rate on his first serve. The Dutchman was proficient on the return as well, as he generated as many as thirteen break-point opportunities on the Dane's serve.

Meanwhile, Rune could win 61 percent of his service points. He had a sub-par 26 percent win rate in case of return points, as he could muster only three break-point opportunities compared to his opponent's thirteen.

Even though both their previous matches have been on clay, the court in Indian Wells has played slow, sometimes almost as slow as clay courts. Griekspoor will start as the favorite as he has the head-to-head advantage and is the more in-form player.

Pick- Griekspoor to win in three sets

